Ser Educacional : 4Q18 Earnings Release

Ser Educacional records Net Revenue of R$320.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of R$61.0 million in 4Q18 Recife, March 28, 2019 - Ser Educacional S.A. (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA), announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18). The basis for presentation and analysis of results are described on page 2 of this document. Net revenue totaled R$320.1 million in 4Q18, up 3.5% on 4Q17 comparable net revenue, mainly due to the increase in the average ticket as a result of the improvement in the course mix, highlighting the expansion of the student base of health courses. In 4Q18, Adjusted EBITDA for non-recurring effects totaled R$61.0 million, an increase of 47.7% compared to the R$41.3 million registered in 4Q17. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.7 p.p. higher, reaching 19.1%, versus 13.4% of comparable revenue in 4Q17. This improvement is due to the successful implementation of the action plan aimed at the adjustment of the structure of costs and expenses carried out during the year. The average collection period declined by 35 days, from 96 days in 4Q17 to 61 days in 4Q18, mainly due to the reduction in the average collection period from the FIES program that offset the remaining balance of the agreement signed with the Federal Government for the payment of the remaining FIES balance related to 2015 and the average collection period from monthly tuition fees, agreements and Educred, which declined. Cash generated from operations reached R$105.3 million in 4Q18, standing for 173% of the Adjusted EBITDA in the same period, due to increased cash generation from out-of-pocket students and better stream of timely payments from FIES. Adjusted net income totaled R$38.9 million in 4Q18, up by 142.7% compared to the R$16.0 million registered in 4Q17. Adjusted income reached R$0.30 per share in the quarter, up by 161% compared to R$0.12 per share in 4Q17, and R$1.85 per share in the year, an increase of 17.8%, due to the combined effect of the increase in adjusted net income in both periods and the repurchase of 9.7 million shares in the 2018 fiscal year. Financial Highlights 4Q18 4Q17 % Chg. 3Q18 % Chg. 12M18 12M17 % Chg. Comparable 4Q18 x 4Q17 4Q18 x 3Q18 Comparable 12M18x12M17 (R$ '000) Net Revenue 320,067 309,337 3.5% 286,003 11.9% 1,262,486 1,246,558 1.3% Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 187,596 168,215 11.5% 170,237 10.2% 751,639 739,452 1.6% Adjusted Cash Gross Margin 58.6% 54.4% 4.2 p.p. 59.5% -0.9 p.p. 59.5% 59.3% 0.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA 61,007 41,299 47.7% 75,387 -19.1% 320,130 331,500 -3.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1% 13.4% 5.7 p.p. 26.4% -7.3 p.p. 25.4% 26.6% -1.2 p.p. Adjusted Net Income 38,916 16,037 142.7% 49,858 -21.9% 237,914 217,121 9.6% Adjusted Net Margin 12.2% 5.2% 7.0 p.p. 17.4% -5.3 p.p. 18.8% 17.4% 1.4 p.p. Adjusted Net Income per Share 0.30 0.12 161.0% 0.37 -18.8% 1.85 1.57 17.8% Total Shares Ex-Treasury Shares 128,722 138,435 -7.0% 133,985 -3.9% 128,722 138,435 -7.0%

The Board of Directors approved, at a meeting held on March 27, 2019, the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$36.7 million, representing R$0. 284951340 per share, to be paid by May 24, 2019, based on the shareholding position of May 07, 2019, corresponding to 19.2% of the adjusted net income for the period. Added to the distribution of interim dividends approved on September 10, 2018, and paid on September 25, 2018, in the amount of 20,685,235.00 (twenty million, six hundred and eighty-five thousand, two hundred and thirty-five reais), representing R$0.151280291 per share, the Company distributed a total of R$57.4 million, representing R$0,436231631 per share (calculated by the number of shares based on the dividend distribution dates), corresponding to 24.1% of the adjusted net income In 4Q18, the Company repurchased 5,262,940 shares under its share buyback programs approved during the year, at an average price of R$15.31 per share, totaling R$80.6 million. In the year, the Company repurchased 9,712,940 shares at an average price of R$15.92 per share, totaling R$154.7 million. The Company has opened new Distance Learning centers since the publication of the new regulatory framework for the Distance Learning segment in July 2017 - it now has 205 centers in operation, 72.3% more than the 119 centers in 4Q17. In 4Q18, 3 new on-campusunits were accredited: UNIVERITAS de Contagem (MG), UNIVERITAS Belo Horizonte (MG) and UNIVERITAS Londrina (PR). As a result, the Company achieved 45 accreditations. Basis for presentation of results and adoption of IFRS 9 and 15: The information is presented in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and consolidated in Brazilian reais (R$). Comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2017, unless otherwise indicated. As of 1Q18, the Company has recognized its revenue from students' tuition fees in accordance with IFRS 15, and registered gross revenue based on the amounts charged on bank slips due on the 30th of each month, or based on contracts for services, and no longer on the monthly tuition fees due on the 5th of each month, which consider a discount for timely payment. The practical effect of this change is the recognition of interest income on students' tuition fees under gross revenue as of this year, instead of under financial revenue, which was the case until 2017. For comparison purposes, the Company reclassified the interest on students' tuition fees of previous quarters and called these figures "Comparable 4Q17" and "Comparable 12M17". These accounting changes do not generate a nominal variation in the Company's adjusted EBITDA. The "adjusted" results consider the non-recurring effects. The impact of the investments in new units and the development of Distance Learning segment are presented in the section "EBITDA and Net Income Excluding Organic Expansion". As from 1Q18, the Company also adopted the Provision for Doubtful Accounts (PDA) in accordance with IFRS 9, in order to reflect the expected loss in accounts receivable according to the default of the last 12 months per student, by receivable and for each maturity range, except for student financing from Federal Government programs (FIES). Until 2017, the Company accrued its PDA considering 100% of default for receivables more than 180 days overdue. 2

Message from Management 2018 was marked as an important milestone in Grupo Ser Educacional's history, given that, in the midst of a challenging political and economic environment for Brazil, the Company was able to successfully sustain its economic and financial results while achieving significant goals in its organic growth plan, with the opening of 14 new campuses in the last 24 months, a 30% expansion in its on-campus unit base, which went from 46 to 60 campuses in operation, and 86 new Distance Learning centers in operation, which went from 119 centers in December 2017 to 205 centers in 2018, an increase of 72%. On the other hand, the Company's financial result show a moderate growth in net revenue and net income, in the comparison between the 2017 and the 2018 fiscal year. However, the year's results do not reflect how turbulent the period was, especially during the first six months, which was marked by a drop in student enrollment, presenting figures below what was expected by Management, mainly due to: (i) the underwhelming growth of the Brazilian economy, in particular in the North and Northeast regions, (ii) deceleration of consumer confidence levels and a slower improvement in unemployment rates, as well as (iii) strong cuts in government programs, especially in relation to FIES, which presented a significant delay in its intake process during the first half of the year, negatively impacted markets in which the Company operates, as students usually wait on these programs before defining how they will conduct their studies in the semester. In the second half of the year, the higher education sector also showed a drop in demand, also reflecting a weak economy performance from June, this time due to events such as the truck drivers' strike, the World Cup and presidential and state governor elections, non-recurring events that led to lower demand in the period. Within this scenario, the Company's Management announced, in the first half of 2018, an action plan aimed at readjusting its operational structure to the current student base and re-schedule the opening of the recently accredited units in order to launch them over the coming years with a broader course portfolio. This initiative was important as it reduced the impact and the expected maturity of recently launched units, without undermining the Company's long- term plan. The successful implementation of this plan during the year allowed the Company to present its shareholders with a relatively stable financial performance, and, at the same time, effectively establish new organic growth fronts - in addition to the new campuses and centers launched in the period, the Company had 13 new units accredited by the Ministry of Education (MEC) and UNAMA was accredited to offer Distance Learning courses. Therefore, the Company maintains its operational expansion process with sustainable results. The on-campus course base, which went from 1,491 courses to 1,605 courses, an increase of 7.6%, was also a highlight in the year. This variation was mainly aimed at supporting new operations, as well as units with less than 4 years since launching - in this case, accredited courses were more relevant in areas related to health and engineering. The expansion of the student base is only sustainable with quality education, satisfied students and good academic level, allowing students to enter the labor market and improve their income. In order to achieve these results, Grupo Ser Educacional's academic goals are focused on employability and good performance in the IGC (General Course Index) and the CPC (Preliminary Course Concept) indicators. All units presented a good level of quality: 96% of our courses evaluated in 2017 received a grade higher than 3 in the CPC indicator, and practically 100% received a grade higher than or equal to 3 in the IGC indicator. Based on this environment, the Company continues to execute its business plan based on maintaining a structure of costs and expenses in keeping with its student base, focused on maintaining its operating and financial results, while investing in growth opportunities, both in on-campus basis, through the maturation of the open units in the last years, opening of units observing a rhythm that does not significantly affect the operational margins, as in the Distance Learning, with the maturity of its centers opened in recent years, and in its process of digital transformation. The Management of Ser Educacional is grateful to its students, teachers, employees, shareholders and service providers for the trust and partnership during the year and expects to have this same dedication during the year 2019. 3

OPERATING PERFORMANCE Intake - First half of 2019 Preview By March 26, 2019, the undergraduate enrollment represented an increase of 15.1%, compared to enrollment on March 26, 2018. Of this total, on-campus undergraduate increased by 5.9%, while Distance Learning grew by 47.3%. 1Q19 Student Intake Data accumulated until 3/26/19 x 3/26/18 Segment ∆% ● Undergraduate Intake 15.1% On-campus 5.9% Distance Learning 47.3% ● Distance Learning Intake (Undergraduate + Graduate) 68.9% Undergraduate intake comprises the students enrolled in the on campus and undergraduate Distance Learning segments. Distance Learning Intake, includes the intake of undergraduate Distance Learning students added to the intake of graduate students in Distance Learning. The intake process of 2019.1 is in line with the Company's expectations so far in an environment of high competitiveness, similar to that observed during 2018, but in a more organized market from the operational point of view, since the FIES system did not show operational instability, as occurred in 2018.1. On the other hand, the industry still faces a scenario of prolonged unemployment and low economic growth, which leads to a lower disposable income of students for investment in education. Student Growth Trends Number of Students Undergraduate Graduate Vocational Total 2018.2 On Campus Distance On Campus Distance On Campus Distance Total Learning Learning Learning Jun18 Base 138,670 14,700 6,320 3,018 199 69 162,976 Enrollments 17,723 6,881 864 972 168 50 26,658 Leavers (7,712) (118) (1,683) (574) - - (10,087) Dropouts (20,844) (7,704) (266) (293) (184) (47) (29,338) Dec18 Base 127,837 13,759 5,235 3,123 183 72 150,209 % Dec18 Base / Jun18 Base -7.8% -6.4% -17.2% 3.5% -8.0% 4.3% -7.8% % Dec18 Base / Dec17 Base -4.6% 45.4% -18.6% 38.4% -20.1% -26.5% -1.5% The on-campus undergraduate base totaled 127,800 students, 4.6% lower than the 133,900 registered in 4Q17. The Distance Learning undergraduate base increased 45.4%, from 9,500 students in 4Q17 to 13,800 in 4Q18. The total student base shrank 1.5% compared to December 31, 2017. 85.2 24.4 83.9 24.8 56.2 61.3 147.9 152.4 150.2 Dec16 Base Enrollments Leavers Dropouts Dec17 Base Enrollments Leavers Dropouts Dec18 Base 4

Dropout Rate On-campus undergraduate student dropout rate The 2H18 re-enrollment rate of on-campus programs reached 90.5% of the renewable base, an improvement of 4.2 p.p.compared to 4Q17, when the indicator was 86.3%. The 2H18 dropout rate was 14.0%, versus 13.7% in 2H17. This increase is mainly due to the maintenance of high unemployment levels recorded in 2018. Average Net Ticket Average Ticket (R$) 4Q18 4Q17 % Chg. 3Q18 % Chg. Comparável 4Q18 x 4Q17 4Q18 x 3Q18 Undergraduate Students (On Campus) 784.28 723.59 8.4% 731.70 7.2% In 4Q18, the average ticket was R$784.28, up by 8.4% year-on-year, mainly due to (i) the pass-through of inflation, (ii) the improvement in the course mix, increasing the share of health courses, and (iii) the enrollment of 100 new students in the Medicine course at UNINASSAU in Recife, as a result of the publication of Ordinance No. 606 by MEC, granting the request to increase the number of annual vacancies available for the Medicine course of this institution, which went from 168 to 268. The request was granted based on the re-accreditation of the University Center and its Medicine course reaching the highest grade (5) in the Institutional Concept (CI). It is also worth mentioning that, due to the intake strategy adopted from 2017, the first and third quarters now have a higher volume of punctual discounts for the first and second monthly tuition fees and, consequently, the average ticket of these quarters tends to suffer a greater negative impact compared to the second and fourth quarters, which have a lower volume of discounts related to the intake process. Student Financing STUDENT LOANS Dec/13 Dec/14 Dec/15 Dec/16 Dec/17 Dec/18 On Campus Undergraduate Students 70,255 101,195 123,988 131,092 133,945 127,837 FIES Students 31,432 48,048 56,089 58,840 55,565 40,427 % of FIES Students 44.7% 47.5% 45.2% 44.9% 41.5% 31.6% EDUCRED Students 754 1,922 2,390 3,952 % of EDUCRED Students 0.6% 1.5% 1.8% 3.1% PRAVALER Students 954 1,794 2,873 3,265 % of PRAVALER Students 0.8% 1.4% 2.1% 2.6% Total Students Loans 57,797 62,556 60,828 47,644 % of Total Students Loans 46.6% 47.7% 45.4% 37.3% On December 31, 2018, FIES students accounted for 31.6% of the on-campus undergraduate base, a 9.9 p.p. reduction compared to the 41.5% recorded at the close of 4Q17. This decline is due to the Federal Government's decision to reduce the number of vacancies in the FIES program as of 2015, with a further decrease as of 2018. As of April 2015, the Company re-designed its student financing plans, offering new student financing products through PraValer, one of Brazil's largest private programs, and the re-launch of Educred, the Company's own student loan program, which enables students to pay a portion of their semiannual tuition fee after they graduate or drop out. With these changes in private financing alternatives, approximately 4,800 of enrolled students had student financing at the close of 2H18, 9.3% more than in the same period in 2017, when approximately 4,300 students had student financing. On December 31, 2018, approximately 7,200 students had financing via Educred and PraValer, equivalent to 5.6% of the 4Q18 on-campus undergraduate student base. 5

