Ser Educacional : Minutes of Board of Directors’ Meeting - Distribution of Dividends

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 04.986.320/0001-13

State Registry (NIRE) 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly-Held Company

Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors

Held on September 10, 2018

Page 1 of 2

Date, Time and Venue: On September 10, 2018, at 6 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254,

Santo Amaro, CEP 50.100-200.

Presiding Board: José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Chairman; Pedro de Lemos Araújo Neto, Secretary.

Call Notice: The call notice was waived due to the presence of all members of the

Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law");

Attending Members: All members of the Company's Board of Directors attended via conference call, pursuant to Article 16, Paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws.

Summarized Minutes: These minutes were drawn up as a summary, as authorized by Paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 130 of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

Agenda: (i) approving the distribution of interim dividends from the net profit account recorded in the half-yearly balance sheet of June 30, 2018; and (ii) authorizing the Company's Executive Board to carry out all measures and sign all documents required or convenient to fully implement the resolution taken at this meeting.

Resolutions Taken Unanimously: The members of the Board of the Directors unanimously resolved to approve the items mentioned above, without qualifications or restrictions, "ad referendum" of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that will be held until April 30, 2019. They also authorized the respective disclosure of the items below, pursuant to the applicable law:

(i) The Members of the Board of Directors, unanimously, without any reservations and/or exceptions, decided to approve the distribution of interim dividends from the net profit account recorded in the half-yearly balance sheet of June 30, 2018, in the total amount of twenty million, six hundred and eighty-five thousand, two hundred and

thirty-five reais (R$20,685,235.00), corresponding to R$0.151280291 per Company's share, to be paid until September 25, 2018 based on the shareholding base of September 13, 2018 , which will be allocated to the mandatory minimum dividends referred to in Article 202 of the Brazilian Corporation Law; and

(ii) The Members of the Board of Directors unanimously, without any reservations and/or exceptions, authorize the Company's Executive Board to carry out all measures and sign all documents required or convenient to fully implement the resolution above.

Closure and Drawing up of the Minutes: There being nothing further to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all those present and subsequently signed by the members of the Board who attended the meeting via conference call.

Attending Board Members: José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz e Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz (in person), Herbert Steinberg, Flávio César Maia Luz e Francisco Muniz Barreto (attending via call conference).

Certificate: This is a free English translation of the original minutes drawn up in the

Company's proper book No. 4, pages 82 to 84.

Recife, September 10, 2018

José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz

Signature:__________ Chairman

Pedro de Lemos Araújo Neto Signature:__________ Secretary