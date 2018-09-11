Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ser Educacional : Minutes of Board of Directors’ Meeting - Distribution of Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:27am CEST

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 04.986.320/0001-13

State Registry (NIRE) 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly-Held Company

Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors

Held on September 10, 2018

Page 1 of 2

Date, Time and Venue: On September 10, 2018, at 6 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, in the City of Recife, State of Pernambuco, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254,

Santo Amaro, CEP 50.100-200.

Presiding Board: José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Chairman; Pedro de Lemos Araújo Neto, Secretary.

Call Notice: The call notice was waived due to the presence of all members of the

Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law");

Attending Members: All members of the Company's Board of Directors attended via conference call, pursuant to Article 16, Paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws.

Summarized Minutes: These minutes were drawn up as a summary, as authorized by Paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 130 of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

Agenda: (i) approving the distribution of interim dividends from the net profit account recorded in the half-yearly balance sheet of June 30, 2018; and (ii) authorizing the Company's Executive Board to carry out all measures and sign all documents required or convenient to fully implement the resolution taken at this meeting.

Resolutions Taken Unanimously: The members of the Board of the Directors unanimously resolved to approve the items mentioned above, without qualifications or restrictions, "ad referendum" of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that will be held until April 30, 2019. They also authorized the respective disclosure of the items below, pursuant to the applicable law:

(i) The Members of the Board of Directors, unanimously, without any reservations and/or exceptions, decided to approve the distribution of interim dividends from the net profit account recorded in the half-yearly balance sheet of June 30, 2018, in the total amount of twenty million, six hundred and eighty-five thousand, two hundred and

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 04.986.320/0001-13

State Registry (NIRE) 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly-Held Company

Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors

Held on September 10, 2018

Page 2 of 2

thirty-five reais (R$20,685,235.00), corresponding to R$0.151280291 per Company's share, to be paid until September 25, 2018 based on the shareholding base of September 13, 2018 , which will be allocated to the mandatory minimum dividends referred to in Article 202 of the Brazilian Corporation Law; and

(ii) The Members of the Board of Directors unanimously, without any reservations and/or exceptions, authorize the Company's Executive Board to carry out all measures and sign all documents required or convenient to fully implement the resolution above.

Closure and Drawing up of the Minutes: There being nothing further to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all those present and subsequently signed by the members of the Board who attended the meeting via conference call.

Attending Board Members: José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz e Jânyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz (in person), Herbert Steinberg, Flávio César Maia Luz e Francisco Muniz Barreto (attending via call conference).

Certificate: This is a free English translation of the original minutes drawn up in the

Company's proper book No. 4, pages 82 to 84.

Recife, September 10, 2018

José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz

Signature:__________ Chairman

Pedro de Lemos Araújo Neto Signature:__________ Secretary

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47aHOW TO WASH JUMPERS : Essential Care Guide
PU
02:43aLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Authorization of a Share Repurchase Plan
BU
02:42aIMAX : ZHANG YIMOU’S SHADOW TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA ON SEPTEMBER 30
PU
02:42aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : And The Alliance Of American Football Partner On Sports Betting Technology
PU
02:42aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : Unaffected by Japan Hokkaido Earthquake
PU
02:40aAsia shares relieved by trade lull, sterling up on Brexit deal hopes
RE
02:37aHand over your gun, get a Publix gift card in Coral Springs this Saturday
AQ
02:37aEVERGY : Westar offers to buy homes of owners concerned about poles that 'are a monstrosity'
AQ
02:33aUniversity of California Responds to Court of Appeals CRISPR-Cas9 Decision, Vows to Protect Groundbreaking Discovery
PR
02:32aFirm threatens class actions over Australian finance inquiry revelations
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
2AMAZON.COM : Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
3CBS CORPORATION : CBS : sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
4Halyard Capital Announces Sale of Jun Group
5OIL INSURANCE LIMITED (OIL) : Upgraded by Standard & Poor's to 'A' from 'A-' on Stronger Financial Risk Pro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.