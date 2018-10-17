Ser Educacional : Minutes of Board of Directors’ Meeting - Share Buyback Program

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 04.986.320/0001-13

Company Registry (NIRE): 26.3.0001679-6

Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on October 16, 2018

Date, Time and Venue: October 16, 2018, at 6 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, at Avenida da Saudade, nº 254, Santo Amaro, Recife/PE, CEP 50.100-200, in the city of Recife, state of Pernambuco.

Presiding Board: José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz, Chairman; Pedro de Lemos Araújo Neto, Secretary.

Call Notice: The call notice was waived due to the attendance of all members of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to Law 6404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law ").

Attendance: All members of the Company's Board of Directors, some of whom via conference call, in accordance with article 16, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws.

Minutes in Summary Format: These minutes were authorized to be drawn up in summary format, pursuant to Paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of the Brazilian Corporation Law.

Agenda: To resolve on: (i) the early termination of the Company's current share buyback program, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on April 03, 2018; (ii) the cancellation of all shares held in treasury; and (iii) the approval of the Company's new share buyback program, considering the approval of the early termination of the previous program resolved in item (i) above.

Unanimous Resolutions: The Board of Directors approved, unanimously and without any restrictions:

(i) The early termination of the Company's current share buyback program, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on April 03, 2018, considering the limit provided for in CVM Instruction 567, dated September 17, 2015 ("CVM Instruction 567/15"), including the number of shares held in treasury, which totals five million, eight hundred and sixty thousand, one hundred and forty (5,860,140) shares.

(ii) The cancellation of all shares held in treasury, which totals five million, eight hundred and sixty thousand, one hundred and forty (5,860,140) shares, without alteration of the Company's share capital and its respective accounting, according to law.

(iii) Pursuant to article 16, k, of the Company's Bylaws, the Share Buyback Program ("Buyback Program"), with an acquisition limit of up to five million, three hundred twenty-six thousand and one hundred (5,326,100) non-par, book-entry, registered common shares issued by the Company ("Shares"), respecting the legal limits and already considering the shares held in treasury, aimed at generating value to the shareholders by rightly managing the Company's capital structure, which will be held in treasury, canceled, return to the market, or aimed at any other plans approved by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting. Said Buyback Program may be executed for a period of three hundred and sixty-five (365) days as of the date of publication of this resolution, in accordance with the conditions detailed in Exhibit I (an integral and not removable part of these minutes), as per CVM Instruction 567/15".

Closure and Drawing Up of the Minutes: There being no further business to discuss, the Chairman offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all those present. Subsequently, the minutes were signed by the Board member who attended the meeting via conference call.

Attending Board Members: (signatures) José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz and Janyo Janguiê Bezerra Diniz (in person), Flávio César Maia Luz, Francisco Muniz Barreto and Herbert Steinberg (attended via conference call).

Declaration: This is a free English translation of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes Book.

Recife, October 16, 2018.

EXHIBIT I

(Exhibit 30 XXXVI of CVM Instruction 480, of September 7, 2009, as amended by

CVM Instruction 567/15)

(a) Company's objective with the Buyback Program: to generate value to the shareholders by rightly managing the Company's capital structure;

(b) Maximum number of shares to be acquired: the Board of Directors approved the acquisition of up to five million, three hundred twenty-six thousand and one hundred (5,326,100) shares;

(c) Number of Shares Outstanding in the Market (as defined by article 8, paragraph 3 of CVM Instruction 567/15): free float totals fifty-eight million, five hundred and eighty-seven thousand, one hundred and seven (58,587,107) shares;

(d) Number of treasury Shares on this date: there are no shares held in treasury;

(e) The Company does not expect the trading to impact its shareholding structure or administrative structure;

(f) The shares acquired under the Buyback Program will be held in treasury, canceled, or aimed at any other plans approved by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting;

(g) Maximum term to acquire Company shares within the scope of the Buyback Program: 365 days, as of October 16, 2018, ending on October 16, 2019. The Board of Executive Officers must define the dates when the buyback will be effectively carried out;

(h) Brokerage Firms: The transactions will be carried out by BTG PACTUAL CTVM S/A, located at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.477 - 14º Andar - Itaim Bibi CEP 04538-133 São Paulo - SP - Brazil and SANTANDER CORRETORA DE CÂMBIO E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS S/A, located at Av. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, E 2235 - Parte - 24 Andar, Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo, SP, CEP 04543-011, Brazil;

(i) According to the Company's most recent financial information, related to the fiscal period ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported retained earnings of R$82,741 thousand, after deducting the legal reserve and tax incentive amounts. The Company does not record special or profit reserve;

(j) The Board members understand that the Company's current financial situation is compatible with the possible execution of the Buyback Program under the approved

conditions, and does not expect any impact on compliance with the obligations assumed with creditors nor with the payment of minimum mandatory dividends. This conclusion arises from the assessment of the potential financial amount to be allocated to the Share Buyback Program when compared with (i) the level of obligations assumed with creditors; (ii) the unrestricted amount available in the Company's cash, cash equivalents and financial investments; and (iii) the expectation of generation of cash by the Company throughout 2018.

(k) Describe the main characteristics of the derivative instruments the company may eventually use, if any: not applicable.

(l) Describe, if applicable, eventual agreements or vote instructions existing between the company and the counterparty of the transactions: not applicable.

(m) In case of transactions carried out outside securities' organized markets, please communicate: not applicable.

(n) Identify the counterparties, if known, and, in case of a party related to the Company, as defined by the accounting rules regulating this matter, please provide the information required as per article 8 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009: not applicable.

(o) Declare the allocation of the funds obtained, if applicable: not applicable.

