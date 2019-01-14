Ser Educacional : Notice to Shareholders - Estimated date for the Company´s Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.986.320/0001-13

CVM Code: 23221

Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro

CEP 50100-200, Recife - PE

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Estimated date for the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A. ("Company") (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions, for the purposes of paragraph 2 of Article 21-L of CVM Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), announces that the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters. The detailed guidelines on said meeting will be timely disclosed by the Company, within the terms and terms of applicable legislation and regulations.

Recife, January 14, 2019.

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves Investor Relations Officer