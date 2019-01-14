Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ser Educacional : Notice to Shareholders - Estimated date for the Company´s Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:34pm EST

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.986.320/0001-13

CVM Code: 23221

Avenida da Saudade, No. 254, Santo Amaro

CEP 50100-200, Recife - PE

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Estimated date for the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

SER EDUCACIONAL S.A. ("Company") (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and leader in the Northeast and North regions, for the purposes of paragraph 2 of Article 21-L of CVM Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), announces that the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters. The detailed guidelines on said meeting will be timely disclosed by the Company, within the terms and terms of applicable legislation and regulations.

Recife, January 14, 2019.

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pTECNISA : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the ASM
PU
03:59pGrain Futures Down on Slack Chinese Data
DJ
03:59pTELEFONICA BRASIL : 01/14/2019 Notice to Shareholders - Date of the 2019 Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
03:59pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : Enters Into a LOI to Acquire Additional Oil Producing Properties in Oklahoma and Integrates an Experienced Operating Team
AQ
03:57pPREMIUM INCOME : Announces Overnight Offering
AQ
03:57pMID-ATLANTIC DENTAL PARTNERS : Completes Its Acquisition of Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.
BU
03:56pRAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $37 million contract supporting Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile
PR
03:56pLAREDO OIL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pHYUNDAI MOTOR : ‘walking car' concept highlight of CES 2019
AQ
03:54pForeign institutions’ sustained buying interests lift QSE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
2CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD : GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Response to Media Article

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.