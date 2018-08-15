Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ser Educacional : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:45am CEST

Purchase of Significant Shareholding

Recife, August 14, 2018, a Ser Educacional, one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions, announces that, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, it reports to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a mail (as attached) from VELT PARTNERS INVESTIMENTOS LTDA., respectively, enrolled under the Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 23.862.803/0001-50, in which they notify that they have bought a significant number of shares issued by Ser Educacional, now holding 7,518,694 common shares, representing 5.42% of the shares issued by Ser Educacional.

Investor Relations Contact

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves and Geraldo Soares de Oliveira Júnior

(+55 11) 2769 3223 | ri@sereducacional.com | www.sereducacional.com/ri Media Contact

Silvia Fragoso | (+55 81) 3413-4643 | silvia.fragoso@sereducacional.com

ABOUT GRUPO SER EDUCACIONAL

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Recife, Grupo Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA) is one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions in terms of number of students enrolled. It offers undergraduate, graduate, vocational and distance learning courses in 26 states and the Federal District, with a consolidated base of more than 163,000 students. The Company operates under the following brands: UNINASSAU, UNINASSAU - Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau, UNINABUCO - Centro Universitário Joaquim Nabuco, Faculdades UNINABUCO, Escolas Técnicas Joaquim Nabuco e Maurício de Nassau, UNIVERITAS/UNG, UNAMA - Universidade da Amazônia and Faculdade da Amazônia and UNIVERITAS - Centro Universitário Universus Veritas and Faculdades UNIVERITAS through which it offers more than 1,540 courses.

This notice may include forward-looking statements related to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results and the growth prospects of Grupo Ser Educacional. These are merely projections and, as such, are solely based on the expectations of the Management of Grupo Ser Educacional. Such forward-looking statements are substantially dependent on external factors, in addition to the risks presented in the disclosure documents filed by Grupo Ser Educacional and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Ser Educacional SA published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:04aPROGRESSIVE PLANET : Grants Options
AQ
01:04aHudson Technologies Enters Into an Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
GL
01:03aFUTURENET : Foundation Signs MOU to Mark Beginning of Strategic Partnership in Fighting Malnutrition
AQ
01:02aLOCKHEED MARTIN : wins $2.9 billion contract for U.S. missile warning satellites
RE
01:01aTESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA
GL
01:00aVERDE AGRITECH : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
01:00aCHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESRCS : Reports 2018 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results
AQ
01:00aHUON AQUACULTURE : FY2018 Huon Results Media Release Opens in a new Window
PU
01:00aHoist Capital Corp. Announces Completion of Initial Public Offering
NE
12:59aKCB : Mt Kenya University dominates music festival with 54 performances
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
3TESLA : A look at Tesla's nine-member board
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Flake
5ROSL RESUT : Rosehill Resources Inc. to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.