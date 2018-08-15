Ser Educacional : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Interest

Purchase of Significant Shareholding

Recife, August 14, 2018, a Ser Educacional, one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions, announces that, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, it reports to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a mail (as attached) from VELT PARTNERS INVESTIMENTOS LTDA., respectively, enrolled under the Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 23.862.803/0001-50, in which they notify that they have bought a significant number of shares issued by Ser Educacional, now holding 7,518,694 common shares, representing 5.42% of the shares issued by Ser Educacional.

Investor Relations Contact

Rodrigo de Macedo Alves and Geraldo Soares de Oliveira Júnior

(+55 11) 2769 3223 | ri@sereducacional.com | www.sereducacional.com/ri Media Contact

Silvia Fragoso | (+55 81) 3413-4643 | silvia.fragoso@sereducacional.com

ABOUT GRUPO SER EDUCACIONAL

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Recife, Grupo Ser Educacional (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA) is one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions in terms of number of students enrolled. It offers undergraduate, graduate, vocational and distance learning courses in 26 states and the Federal District, with a consolidated base of more than 163,000 students. The Company operates under the following brands: UNINASSAU, UNINASSAU - Centro Universitário Maurício de Nassau, UNINABUCO - Centro Universitário Joaquim Nabuco, Faculdades UNINABUCO, Escolas Técnicas Joaquim Nabuco e Maurício de Nassau, UNIVERITAS/UNG, UNAMA - Universidade da Amazônia and Faculdade da Amazônia and UNIVERITAS - Centro Universitário Universus Veritas and Faculdades UNIVERITAS through which it offers more than 1,540 courses.

This notice may include forward-looking statements related to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results and the growth prospects of Grupo Ser Educacional. These are merely projections and, as such, are solely based on the expectations of the Management of Grupo Ser Educacional. Such forward-looking statements are substantially dependent on external factors, in addition to the risks presented in the disclosure documents filed by Grupo Ser Educacional and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.