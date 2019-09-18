Ser Educacional : Notice to the Market - Purchase of Significant Shareholding

Notice to the Market - Purchase of Significant Shareholding

Recife, Semptember 18, 2019, Ser Educacional S.A. ('Company') (B3 SEER3, Bloomberg SEER3:BZ and Reuters SEER3.SA), one of the largest private education groups in Brazil and the leader in the Northeast and North regions, announces that, pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, it reports to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a mail (as attached) from OCEANA INVESTIMENTOS ACVM LTDA., respectively, enrolled under the Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 09.326.542/0001 23, in which they notify that they have bought a significant number of shares issued by Ser Educacional, now holding 6,633,258 common shares, representing 5.15% of the shares issued by Ser Educacional.

To access full document, click here.