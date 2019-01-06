Seraphin : Launches First Night Time Digital Detox Platform at CES 2019

Consumer Electronics Show — Seraphin, a Baracoda Group Company,
announced today the launch of the world’s first open platform designed
to deliver a digital detox - helping change habits to combat digital
disruption. The Seraphin bedside book sets a digital curfew - encasing
mobile devices to remove digital temptation, helping users relax with
music and light routines, monitoring sleep for better recovery from the
day and delivering a daily digital detox report. The platform integrates
with multiple applications and services including the isommeil sleep
application, Radioline and Apple Watch. Demonstrations of Seraphin can
be seen at CES Unveiled and in Eureka Park booth 50929 and in the Sands
Hall booth 43131 January 8 – 11.
Digital Disruption is on the rise. From the time we wake to the time we
go to sleep we stare at screens. According to Nielsen, the average
American is now spending more than 11 hours a day in front of a screen.
Students surveyed spent an average of 1-2 hours engaged with their
mobile phones when their parents thought they were asleep and 42%
reported struggling with depression. And in the UK 79% of people check
their smartphones an hour before sleep and 55% check them within 15
minutes of waking.
“More and more people are tied to digital devices and from our research
its greatest impact is on an individual’s sleep. Actions can be put in
place to improve sleep. For example, a reproduction of dusk light to
fall asleep and a dawn simulator to provide the user a good awakening.
In addition, smartphone dependence can be changed with simple practices
for falling asleep. Solutions exist and Seraphin groups them into one
simple platform,” - Maxime ELBAZ, Ph D. Co-founder isommeil, member of
the Research Center for Sleep and Public Health - Universite
Paris-Descartes and Professor Damien LEGER, Co-founder of iSommeil,
Professor of Public Health, director of the Research University Center
for Sleep and Public Health - Universite Paris-Descartes, Hotel-Dieu,
Paris.
Simply place mobile devices into Seraphin’s unique bedside book,
removing digital disruption. While in the book, Seraphin turns the
mobile phone into a bedside lamp and can deliver a light routine to help
relaxation. Seraphin also counts the number of times users reach for
their phone during the night. In the morning, Seraphin wakes users with
soothing sounds, radio or podcast and a waking light routine. Finally
Seraphin delivers an analysis of the quality of a user’s sleep with
recommendations on how to get better rest. The Seraphin platform
includes:
Bedside Book - the 1st to turn your mobile phone into a smart
light bulb for a bedside lamp (Patent Pending). Also delivers a
relaxation and waking light routine and a phone charger.
Seraphin App - alerting user to their digital curfew through a
sleep timer and providing digital detox daily report.
Apple Watch Integration - integrating sleep duration, cycle and
heart rate into a personalized report.
Isommeil App Integration - science-based algorithm that monitors
and measures the quality of sleep and provides recommendations for
healthier habits.
Radioline App - offers a catalog of ambient sounds, podcasts,
radio stations, music, and literature to help relax and wake refreshed.
Seraphin is an open digital detox platform that helps users change their
digital habits to lead healthier lives. For adults, teens and young
children, Seraphin keeps watch, helping achieve digital disconnect goals.
Pricing and Availability
The Seraphin bedside sleepbook is priced $49.99 and will be available in
Fall 2019.
“Seraphin is the first step in helping people digitally detox. With our
open platform, Seraphin can deliver a host of capabilities to help users
during the day and at night,” said Pascal Araujo, CEO of Seraphin. “Our
goal is to help users find a healthy balance between the technologies
they love and the time needed to recover from that exposure. We are
excited to build a technology, platform and ecosystem around Seraphin
that addresses the real challenges and implications of a modern world.”
About Seraphin
Founded in 2018, Seraphin is the first open platform designed to deliver
a digital detox - helping you change your habits to combat digital
disruption. And we are starting with nighttime. Seraphin is a sleep
guardian angel that gives you a digital curfew - removing digital
temptation, helping you relax and monitoring your sleep for better
recovery from your day. For more information visit www.seraphin.io
