Seraphin : to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/06/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/seraphin/

Company:

  Seraphin

Booth/Stand:

50929

Event:

CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
Web:

http://www.seraphin.io

About Seraphin

Founded in 2018, Seraphin is the first open platform designed to deliver a digital detox - helping you change your habits to combat digital disruption. And we are starting with nighttime. Seraphin is a sleep guardian angel that gives you a digital curfew - removing digital temptation, helping you relax and monitoring your sleep for better recovery from your day. For more information visit www.seraphin.io


© Business Wire 2019
