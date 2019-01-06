Seraphin : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/seraphin/
Company:
Seraphin
Booth/Stand:
50929
Event:
CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
Web:
http://www.seraphin.io
About Seraphin
Founded in 2018, Seraphin is the first open platform designed to deliver
a digital detox - helping you change your habits to combat digital
disruption. And we are starting with nighttime. Seraphin is a sleep
guardian angel that gives you a digital curfew - removing digital
temptation, helping you relax and monitoring your sleep for better
recovery from your day. For more information visit www.seraphin.io
