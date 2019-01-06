Seraphin : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/seraphin/

Company: Seraphin Booth/Stand: 50929 Event: CES 2019

Jan 8 - 11, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, US Web: http://www.seraphin.io

About Seraphin

Founded in 2018, Seraphin is the first open platform designed to deliver a digital detox - helping you change your habits to combat digital disruption. And we are starting with nighttime. Seraphin is a sleep guardian angel that gives you a digital curfew - removing digital temptation, helping you relax and monitoring your sleep for better recovery from your day. For more information visit www.seraphin.io

