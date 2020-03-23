Serbia's economy seen shrinking by 2% in 2020 due to coronavirus - president

At the same time, to slow the outbreak, he announced a programme of mass-testing, with the help of experts from China, with which Serbia has developed close ties.

Serbia's national output had previously been forecast to grow by 4% in 2020.

Vucic said details of support for private business would be announced in the coming days and also promised there would be no cuts to public sector wages and pensions.

Serbia has so far reported 249 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

It has already introduced tough measures to counter it, including a state of emergency, border closures and a curfew for everyone between 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) and 5 a.m. (0400 GMT). Pensioners have been ordered to stay indoors.

Speaking at a new conference in Belgrade, Vukic said Serbia would begin mass testing "within some 48 hours," adding that the country had enough tests.

China also at the weekend flew in doctors, ventilators and medical masks to Serbia.

Vucic said the approach advised by Chinese experts was "a counteroffensive".

"We must ... reach as many people as possible ... that is how they (Chinese) defeated the virus," said Vucic, flanked by China's ambassador to Belgrade and Serbian officials.

Under an emergency plan, exhibition halls at fairs, sports halls and campuses in Belgrade and major cities will be turned into hospitals with thousands of beds to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

Patients with more severe symptoms would be treated in hospitals with intensive care units, Vucic said.

People already in isolation at their homes will be monitored by police and could face jail terms of up to 12 years if they violate quarantine conditions.

Serbia, which wants to join the European Union, has developed close ties with China over the past decade. Beijing has extended soft loans worth billions of dollars to build infrastructure in the Balkan country, mainly using Chinese workers, and bought Serbia?s only copper mine and a steel plant.

By Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic