Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Serbia's economy seen shrinking by 2% in 2020 due to coronavirus - president

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:15pm EDT
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic waits before a meeting of the EU-Western Balkans Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels

Serbia's economy is expected to shrink by 2% in 2020 because of the coronavirus and the government will provide 2.5 billion euros to help private companies weather the crisis, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

At the same time, to slow the outbreak, he announced a programme of mass-testing, with the help of experts from China, with which Serbia has developed close ties.

Serbia's national output had previously been forecast to grow by 4% in 2020.

Vucic said details of support for private business would be announced in the coming days and also promised there would be no cuts to public sector wages and pensions.

Serbia has so far reported 249 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

It has already introduced tough measures to counter it, including a state of emergency, border closures and a curfew for everyone between 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) and 5 a.m. (0400 GMT). Pensioners have been ordered to stay indoors.

Speaking at a new conference in Belgrade, Vukic said Serbia would begin mass testing "within some 48 hours," adding that the country had enough tests.

China also at the weekend flew in doctors, ventilators and medical masks to Serbia.

Vucic said the approach advised by Chinese experts was "a counteroffensive".

"We must ... reach as many people as possible ... that is how they (Chinese) defeated the virus," said Vucic, flanked by China's ambassador to Belgrade and Serbian officials.

Under an emergency plan, exhibition halls at fairs, sports halls and campuses in Belgrade and major cities will be turned into hospitals with thousands of beds to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

Patients with more severe symptoms would be treated in hospitals with intensive care units, Vucic said.

People already in isolation at their homes will be monitored by police and could face jail terms of up to 12 years if they violate quarantine conditions.

Serbia, which wants to join the European Union, has developed close ties with China over the past decade. Beijing has extended soft loans worth billions of dollars to build infrastructure in the Balkan country, mainly using Chinese workers, and bought Serbia?s only copper mine and a steel plant.

By Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pMarket panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support
RE
03:41pCrude edges higher, U.S. gasoline slumps over 30% on sinking demand
RE
03:39pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:32pTrump Considers Easing Social-Distancing Guidelines to Boost Economy -- Update
DJ
03:30pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:28pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:28pG20 financial officials see need for joint action against coronavirus - statement
RE
03:26pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:25pPush Button Care Mobilizes Certified Senior Advisors Across the Country to Provide a Local Response Team
SE
03:21pPANDEMIC VS POLICY : contagion outstrips global containment consensus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group