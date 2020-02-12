Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sergio Ravera on Artera performance Q4 2019: “We added a series of new products to our portfolio.”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:44am EST

Milan, 12 February 2020. The global web hosting market is growing at a high speed with more and more players entering the game. According to the data from HostScore, 'the global web hosting market is expected to reach $216.59 billion by 2025 (was $90.64 billion in 2018), at a CAGR of 13.25%.'

With the rising competition, and shifting demands of customers, web hosting companies find themselves facing a new challenge every day. We spoke with one of the growing web hosting companies present in the EU space, Artera. The CEO of Artera, Sergio Ravera, told us about the company's performance during the last months of the 2019 year and how it stepped into the new one.

How did the Q4 2019 go for the Artera?

Sergio Ravera: 'The last quarter of 2019 went pretty well, the performance was just slightly lower than I expected it to be. In fact, we've experienced many changes and carried out a lot of internal activities during the last months of the past year.

The main change was related to our product line, as we moved to cancel several low-priced products. At the same time, we added a series of new products to our portfolio and we are almost ready to present them to the wide public. Our bookings were virtually on the same level, just slightly lower due to the change in the product line.

Another great shift was the change of our office - we moved, and that involved a lot of extraordinary work. We have renovated the offices, and now we are back to work.'

Please tell me about the marketing campaign related to the new affiliate program of Artera. How is it going?

Sergio Ravera: 'In the last quarter of 2019, we kept the affiliate program under test and only a few selected freelancers could access it. We wanted to make sure the program is fully operational and is ready to roll out to the wider public. At the moment, however, the affiliate program is available to everyone.

The program is really advantageous and whoever discovers it, immediately falls in love with it. I am very satisfied with the feedback and the results we are getting in the first weeks of the current year.

That being said, we did not start any marketing activities for this affiliate program as of now. We wanted to get the feedback at first, and also we need to update our website with the new content related to this program, so our current customers are getting familiarized with that. The next step would be to launch a marketing campaign.'

Last time, you've mentioned the development of a cloud product panel and a solution for archiving the emails. Are there any updates regarding these products?

Sergio Ravera: 'Both products are ready and currently being tested. By the end of the first quarter of the current year, they will be published on our website and the related online marketing campaigns will be launched.

We have a very strict marketing strategy when it comes to promoting our products. To begin with, we are usually publishing two or three posts on our blog section on the website, with the purpose of illustrating the key points. Then, we are launching the Google Ads campaign or a social media campaign to support the flow of information about the new product.'

What are the plans of Artera for the upcoming months?

Sergio Ravera: 'We are planning to complete the contents of our site with the new products: Cockpit Cloud control Panel, Atlas Mail Archive, and Total Privacy NextCloud.

Now, we are focused on our NextCloud product. We are looking to put efforts into promoting this solution at the moment, and we are positive it will bring great results. NextCloud is very similar to Dropbox or Google Drive, but it is on the private cloud, so it is not shared with anyone. It is based on a Swiss server farm and all the data is located in Switzerland.

It also features a great capacity - NextCloud offers 1 terabyte of data storage space. It is very high quality and performance product. At the end of January, we will participate in an important fair in Italian Switzerland, where we will present this product together with some other products, including the prototype of an innovative Virtual Reality (VR) interface.

Another move for the upcoming months would be to continue the production of original content, for blogs and social networks. We want to publish the content on a wider scale and do it more regularly.

Following on this, we want to give greater visibility to our Partner programs: Enterprise, E-Commerce, Agency, and Freelance (Affiliation). For this purpose, we usually analyze our customer base and identify four big customer targets. For each target, we find three or more advantages that we can offer to a new customer in case they buy a new product. Then, for each of the targets, we set up different programs.

Last but not least, we will finally activate our complex and innovative marketing plan.'

DOWNLOAD THE INTERVIEW

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:03aDISH NETWORK : announces conference call for fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results
PR
06:03aEmpire Medical Training Launches New Center of Excellence and Innovation™ ‘Comprehensive Botox™ and Dermal Filler Premium Combination Course' for Practitioners Committed to Excellence
BU
06:02aCOMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : to Participate in the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Symposium, February 13-14, 2020
BU
06:02aLife Sciences Industry Rapidly Adopting Real-World Data, but Access to Robust Data a Concern/Barrier, According to Inteliquet Survey
BU
06:02aCYBIN CORP : Announces Partnership with the Toronto Centre for Psychedelic Science
BU
06:02aBANC OF CALIFORNIA : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06:02aJAKKS PACIFIC : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
06:01aWATERLOO BREWING : Brews Up Two New Spring/Summer Radlers
AQ
06:01aANFIELD ENERGY : Applauds the US Government's US$1.5B Uranium Reserve Proposal in its FY21 Federal Budget
AQ
06:01aG6 MATERIALS CORP : . and Gilman Industries, LLC Start Work on Green Energy Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Slashes Dividend as Profit Falls
4GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from..
5Oil jumps as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group