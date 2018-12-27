Serial Entrepreneur Philip Locke to Tutor Entrepreneurs Through Michigan's “Probity” Maze to Obtain Marijuana Licensing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philip Locke, a native of Flint who has successfully started businesses in Southeastern Michigan in Bars/Taverns, manufacturing, commercial and residential construction, Pay Day Loans, publishing and pawn shops, is ready to lend his expertise in Michigan’s Probity, that is, system for licensing trustworthy businesses to the fledgling Marijuana Industry.



Locke announced the formation of Michigan Premier Probity Experts, LLC, which will be in Southfield at 810/407-0607.

“We have assembled a team of professionals in law, real estate, lobbying and finance to assist entrepreneurs in navigating and qualifying for the Michigan system for Probity,” Locke said. “I also ran an organization of financial business owners called the Michigan Financial Service Centers Association.”

“Since the passage of the Proposal to Legalize Marijuana this past November, some 240 entrepreneurs who were poised to roll out their businesses and obtain licensing were told to stop,” he added. “And I know there are many more.”

“It can be a complicated procedure, but I have been involved in businesses that require licensing in alcohol, financial lending and others. Also, I have seen situations for other industries where national organizations were given a competitive advantage over local businesses. My goal is to promote Michigan based businesses in this new industry and help Michigan entrepreneurs get in on the ground floor.”

Locke said he visited Colorado recently to witness first hand legalized marijuana in that state.

“Michigan, like Colorado, is on the verge of rolling out not just licensed businesses but an industry involved in health care, retail, tourism and food,” Locke said. “Besides our consulting business, we hope to get involved in some of these related businesses and we can connect entrepreneurs with established sources of private equity and venture capital.”