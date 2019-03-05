SerialTek Introduces Groundbreaking Gen4 PCIe® and NVMe™ Analysis System

LONGMONT, Colo., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SerialTek, a leading provider of protocol test solutions for PCI Express® (PCIe), NVM Express® (NVMe), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), and Serial ATA (SATA), today introduced a major advancement in the PCIe/NVMe test and analysis market with the debut of its Kodiak PCIe/NVMe Analysis System. Coupled with the field-proven BusXpert™ analysis software, the Kodiak platform introduces an innovative, state-of-the-art design built to tackle the challenges presented by continual and rapid advancements in storage and datacenter I/O technologies. At the core of the new platform is an embedded hardware architecture that delivers substantial and unparalleled advancements in capture, search, and processing acceleration. PCI Express is a high speed, general purpose interconnect for various storage and computing systems, including mobile, desktop, and datacenters. NVM Express is a PCI Express-based specification optimized for high-throughput and low-latency storage, such as Solid-State Drives (SSDs). SerialTek protocol test systems support both technologies across multiple generations on single, integrated platforms.



“PCI Express speeds have gone from 2.5GT/s as defined by the Gen1 specification back in 2003 to 16GT/s as defined by the recent Gen4 specification. Across multiple lanes of bi-directional traffic, this results in massive increases in data throughput and product design complexities that are becoming increasingly difficult for traditional protocol analyzer architectures to manage, and as a result, our customers are looking to us for answers,” said Paul Mutschler, CEO of SerialTek. “With our unique approach to processing acceleration as provided by the new Kodiak platform, we have provided the answers for today’s challenges, and have smartly positioned our customers for solutions that address future evolutions.”

A Modern Processing Acceleration Architecture to Address Advances in I/O

The Kodiak platform includes several performance-oriented innovations, made possible by an embedded architecture that breaks free from status quo legacy data upload practices in favor of advanced, optimized embedded data processing, fully reimagined by SerialTek engineering from the ground up to handle latest- and future-generation PCIe and NVMe technologies. Interface responsiveness is markedly advanced, searches involving massive amounts of data are fast, and hardware filtering is flexible and powerful. Dual 10GbE SFP+ ports are available to offload traces to a host computer or network directory at speeds up to 20Gbps. A 10GbE port is provided for network-based trace storage and retrieval. Local storage choices include USB 3.1 and PCI Express OCuLink.

Kodiak Brings Forward Popular SerialTek Advantages

In addition to the advances brought about by SerialTek’s new embedded design approach, the Kodiak Platform, coupled with SerialTek’s BusXpert analysis software, preserves powerful features proven popular with users. These include Real-Time Protocol Processor™, a proprietary processing architecture for dynamic PCIe and NVMe protocol information that enables accurate triggers and analysis, even in the most difficult cases, and calibration-free interposers, enabled by SerialTek’s proprietary SI-Fi™ technology, which can save hours over legacy approaches requiring calibration. This technology offers high-quality signal integrity, even over changing conditions. Real-Time Protocol Processor is designed to automatically identify and save the host’s PCI configuration space, controller registers, and NVMe Queues, whether the analyzer is actively recording or idle. SerialTek analyzers are the only PCIe/NVMe analyzers that do not require a boot trace to decode and trigger accurately PCIe and NVMe traffic.

Availability, Product Photos, and Information

The Kodiak PCIe/NVMe Gen4 Analysis System is available for immediate purchase, with shipments 8 weeks from order placement. Various configurations are provided to meet a variety of customer price and feature requirements. For more information, including software downloads, contact sales@serialtek.com or visit www.serialtek.com. A high-resolution picture of the product is available at https://www.serialtek.com/images-kodiak-png.

About SerialTek

SerialTek is a provider of innovative protocol test and analysis tools for the data storage industry. Leading storage manufacturers depend on our products to improve product quality and drive time-to-market requirements. SerialTek solutions support a variety of standards, including PCI Express (PCIe), Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), and Serial ATA (SATA).

