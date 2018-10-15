Series of New Contracts for Veolia Eau France

Regulatory News:
In addition to the wastewater public service delegation contract for
Greater Bordeaux recently signed by the city’s mayor Alain Juppé and
Antoine Frérot, Veolia Eau France (Paris:VIE) has won a new series of
contracts with new municipalities. From Côte de Nacre to Dinan, and
Givors to Cannes Pays de Lérins, these successes represent cumulative
revenue of €93 million.
Starting on January 1, 2019, Veolia will manage the collective and
non-collective wastewater public service for Cannes Pays de Lérins
(Cannes, Théoule-sur-Mer, Le Cannet, Mougins and Mandelieu-la-Napoule).
This 10-year contract covers the management of a wastewater treatment
plant, a 526-km network and a resident population of 158,000 people. But
this exceptional region also attracts more than three million visitors
each year. In response to this situation, an innovative, effective and
sustainable treatment solution will be introduced.
Using the “Hypervision 360” management system, Veolia’s proposal puts
digital technology at the forefront to serve the region, making it
possible to maximize data use to improve network management and risk
prevention: real-time diagnostic tools combined with latest-generation
cameras (diagnostic flash), drones (Predire) to inspect network mains,
sensors to diagnose network condition, rain forecasting tools, etc.
Everything that can be measured will be used to best effect.
For Greater Dinan (25 municipalities), Veolia will now be managing a
drinking water PPP (public-private partnership) in close liaison with
the local authority for seven years. This is a new form of transparent
governance for a contract that aims to improve the network’s yield and
facility management. The reporting provided to the local authority will
also benefit from Veolia’s “Hypervision 360,” which combines all
operation data and information to maximize the continuous operation of
the production facilities. Also, consumer relations will be totally
reviewed and digitalized resulting in improved management and allowing
for customer segmentation.
Finally, the Veolia teams included in their proposal presented to
Greater Dinan works to improve the service’s energy management that will
lead to a 7% reduction in consumption by the end of the contract.
Veolia has signed a six-year contract with the Givors municipal
wastewater service. In addition to its technical quality, the proposal
includes management of the environmental impact attributable to the
water, sludge, energy, odors and noise.
The contract includes the introduction of specific actions to support
the site’s ecological transition: facility energy management with
continual consumption monitoring, restricting discharge in wet weather
and improving treated water quality and wastewater network maintenance,
ensuring pumping station reliability, and introducing specific actions
to control odors and reduce nuisances.
Veolia has also been awarded a new collective public wastewater service
concession contract by the Côte de Nacre authority covering eight
municipalities (Bernières-sur-Mer, Courseulles-sur-Mer, Cresserons,
Douvres-la-Délivrande, Langrune-sur-Mer, Luc-sur-Mer, Plumetot and
Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer) with a 170 km network, 8 buffer reservoirs, 34
pumping stations and a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of
97,000 population equivalents.
In particular, this new 10-year public service delegation contract makes
provision for the protection of bathing water (improved supervision of
the wastewater system in summer), the introduction of a “social tariff”,
the addition of the Cogenair process for sludge composting, successful
social transition, and shared, innovative and transparent governance.
“Won from the competition, these successes will contribute to
reinvigorating our regional presence and reflect the dynamic generated
by our “Osons 20/20” corporate project,” explains Frédéric Van
Heems, CEO Veolia Eau France. “They also demonstrate the trust these
new customers are placing in our teams and the strength of Veolia’s
proposals in delivering the most appropriate and most effective
solution”.
Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource
management. With nearly 169 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs
and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which
contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.
Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to
develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to
replenish them.
In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 96 million people with drinking water
and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 55
million megawatt hours of energy and converted 47 million metric tons of
waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on
Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.12 billion
in 2017 (USD 30.1 billion). www.veolia.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005048/en/