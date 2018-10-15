Series of New Contracts for Veolia Eau France

Regulatory News:

In addition to the wastewater public service delegation contract for Greater Bordeaux recently signed by the city’s mayor Alain Juppé and Antoine Frérot, Veolia Eau France (Paris:VIE) has won a new series of contracts with new municipalities. From Côte de Nacre to Dinan, and Givors to Cannes Pays de Lérins, these successes represent cumulative revenue of €93 million.

Starting on January 1, 2019, Veolia will manage the collective and non-collective wastewater public service for Cannes Pays de Lérins (Cannes, Théoule-sur-Mer, Le Cannet, Mougins and Mandelieu-la-Napoule). This 10-year contract covers the management of a wastewater treatment plant, a 526-km network and a resident population of 158,000 people. But this exceptional region also attracts more than three million visitors each year. In response to this situation, an innovative, effective and sustainable treatment solution will be introduced.

Using the “Hypervision 360” management system, Veolia’s proposal puts digital technology at the forefront to serve the region, making it possible to maximize data use to improve network management and risk prevention: real-time diagnostic tools combined with latest-generation cameras (diagnostic flash), drones (Predire) to inspect network mains, sensors to diagnose network condition, rain forecasting tools, etc. Everything that can be measured will be used to best effect.

For Greater Dinan (25 municipalities), Veolia will now be managing a drinking water PPP (public-private partnership) in close liaison with the local authority for seven years. This is a new form of transparent governance for a contract that aims to improve the network’s yield and facility management. The reporting provided to the local authority will also benefit from Veolia’s “Hypervision 360,” which combines all operation data and information to maximize the continuous operation of the production facilities. Also, consumer relations will be totally reviewed and digitalized resulting in improved management and allowing for customer segmentation.

Finally, the Veolia teams included in their proposal presented to Greater Dinan works to improve the service’s energy management that will lead to a 7% reduction in consumption by the end of the contract.

Veolia has signed a six-year contract with the Givors municipal wastewater service. In addition to its technical quality, the proposal includes management of the environmental impact attributable to the water, sludge, energy, odors and noise.

The contract includes the introduction of specific actions to support the site’s ecological transition: facility energy management with continual consumption monitoring, restricting discharge in wet weather and improving treated water quality and wastewater network maintenance, ensuring pumping station reliability, and introducing specific actions to control odors and reduce nuisances.

Veolia has also been awarded a new collective public wastewater service concession contract by the Côte de Nacre authority covering eight municipalities (Bernières-sur-Mer, Courseulles-sur-Mer, Cresserons, Douvres-la-Délivrande, Langrune-sur-Mer, Luc-sur-Mer, Plumetot and Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer) with a 170 km network, 8 buffer reservoirs, 34 pumping stations and a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 97,000 population equivalents.

In particular, this new 10-year public service delegation contract makes provision for the protection of bathing water (improved supervision of the wastewater system in summer), the introduction of a “social tariff”, the addition of the Cogenair process for sludge composting, successful social transition, and shared, innovative and transparent governance.

“Won from the competition, these successes will contribute to reinvigorating our regional presence and reflect the dynamic generated by our “Osons 20/20” corporate project,” explains Frédéric Van Heems, CEO Veolia Eau France. “They also demonstrate the trust these new customers are placing in our teams and the strength of Veolia’s proposals in delivering the most appropriate and most effective solution”.

