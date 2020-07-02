Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Serious yet humorous memoir shares one man's 50-year career in the newspaper industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John L. Shields lost one eye when he was 1 1/2 years old. Having only one eye impacted his life, but he turned it into a positive and was known for his unusual sense of humor. Throughout a newspaper career in several states — West Coast, East Coast and in between — his path crossed with well-known entertainers, politicians and news makers.

 

In “One Eye on the World” (published by Archway Publishing), Shields takes readers on a serious yet humorous journey of the glory years of the newspaper industry. Here, they will ride along with someone who spent almost 50 years in newspapers as a newspaper carrier, circulation mailroom employee, reporter, sports editor, editor, supervisor for groups of newspapers and CEO/publisher. Those years — from 1959 to 2007 — were some of the most turbulent, and brought some of the most dramatic changes in the country, both good and bad.

 

“This book simply comes from my experience in life and to impress those who can influence your future with loyalty, hard work, learning, and honesty.  Working as I did in the newspapers was a wonderful way to learn about people, government and life,” Shields says. “Older folks growing up during my years can relate to the times and events. Younger readers will learn about important events of history, including the first moon landing in 1969.  And, they will understand that the events of the 1960s changed our world, just as events are doing today.”

 

“One Eye on the World” give readers insight into a reporter-editor-photographer covering schools, tragedies, corruption and human interest. These stories will bring them into the newsroom of daily newspapers, and how decisions are made. “Through my story, I would also like readers to realize that opportunities are there in our country, but it is necessary to work and learn to achieve goals,” Shields adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/One-Eye-World-John-Shields/dp/1480887021

 

“One Eye on the World”

By John L. Shields

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480887008

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480887022

E-Book | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480887015

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

John L. Shields picked cotton on a Texas farm as a child, establishing a lifetime’s work ethic. Starting from the bottom delivering newspapers and working in a mailroom, he never thought he would become a journalist. Yet he went on to have a 50-year career as a reporter, editor, publisher and CEO of newspaper companies throughout the United States.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aINSTALCO PUBL : acquires VentPartner
AQ
01:01aIPSEN : Joins Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) Plus Atezolizumab in Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
BU
01:01aCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Cellular V2X to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aSOFINNOVA PARTNERS : Announces Two First Investments from its MD Start III Medtech Acceleration Fund
BU
01:00aPOLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
AQ
12:57aAXIS BANK : Plans to Raise Up to $2 Billion in Funds
DJ
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
5POLARCUS LTD : POLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group