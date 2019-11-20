Log in
Seriously : Launches Best Fiends STARS, a New Twist on the Hit Best Fiends Game

11/20/2019 | 12:02pm EST

New Release is a Fast-Paced, Casual Puzzle Game that Layers in Social Experiences, Team Events, and Tournaments

Seriously, a mobile-first entertainment company, today announced the launch of Best Fiends STARS, a new puzzle game that incorporates the world of the hit game Best Fiends with an original gameplay experience. Best Fiends STARS is free to download and available on iOS and Android.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005237/en/

Seriously Digital Entertainment Launches Best Fiends STARS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Seriously Digital Entertainment Launches Best Fiends STARS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Best Fiends STARS showcases Seriously’s unique approach to creativity,” said Andrew Stalbow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Seriously. “We’ve only just started with Best Fiends and are building out something that can last for decades. This launch marks an important milestone as we continue to expand the Best Fiends universe.”

A twist on the thoughtful puzzle gameplay of the original Best Fiends game, Best Fiends STARS is a casual experience that will appeal to current Best Fiends fans and new players alike. The new match-three puzzle game is snappy, happy and intuitive with added explosive mechanics and chain reactions that make it perfect for quick sessions whether players are waiting for coffee, in the elevator, or bored at work. As part of Best Fiends STARS, players can team up with friends and compete in team events and tournaments to earn in-game rewards.

“When designing Best Fiends STARS, we wanted to introduce a new style of casual gameplay and also incorporate all new characters and story from the world of Best Fiends that our fans have grown to love,” said Petri Järvilehto, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Seriously. “You can pick up and play Best Fiends STARS anywhere, join a team with your friends, and become the star.”

In conjunction with the Best Fiends STARS launch, Seriously is tapping into their marketing expertise with the “Friends of Fiends” influencer campaign that features YouTubers, such as David Dobrik, RoseEllenDix, and Joey Graceffa. Seriously is also partnering with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. Aligned with the company’s giving back mentality, Seriously has partnered with many charities since the beginning, including Malaria No More, Oceana, and SpecialEffect.

Best Fiends STARS marks Seriously’s first mobile game launch post-Playtika acquisition. With the new game, Seriously continues to pursue the company’s vision of building out a mobile-first entertainment franchise that stems from a direct-to-consumer relationship. With the Best Fiends brand at the center, Seriously is driving engagement and cross-promotion across games, original content, products, and more. To date, the Best Fiends games have been downloaded over 100 million times with 1.7 million daily active unique players. Seriously also recently reached more than $285 million in lifetime gross revenue across Best Fiends games.

Download Best Fiends STARS now at download.bestfiends.com/stars/.

About Seriously

Seriously is a mobile-first entertainment company that is changing the way that brands are being built by establishing a direct-to-consumer relationship with fans. The company’s first mobile game and flagship IP, Best Fiends, was released in October 2014. To date, the Best Fiends games have been downloaded over 100 million times and 1.7 million daily active users. The Best Fiends franchise has since expanded into original content, products, and more.

The company was acquired by leading mobile games company, Playtika, in 2019. Seriously independently operates offices in Santa Monica, California, and Helsinki, Finland.


© Business Wire 2019
