Serko : ASX Small and Mid Cap Conference Presentation

09/06/2018 | 10:52am CEST

ABOUT SERKO

  • Serko provides innovative cloud based corporate travel and expense technology solutions.

  • Our purpose is to transform the way businesses manage travel and expenses.

  • Founded in 2007 by myself, Darrin Grafton and my fellow co-founder, Robert Shaw.

  • Listed on the New Zealand stock exchange in June 2014

  • Listed as a Foreign Exempt Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange - June 2018. Serko trades under the ticker 'SKO'.

  • Serko is headquartered in New Zealand and employs more than 140 people worldwide including offices in Australia, United States and China and India.

For further information refer to Serko's websitewww.serko.comand its 2018 Annual Report which can be found under Investor Centre.

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:51:03 UTC
