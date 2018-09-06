Serko : ASX Small and Mid Cap Conference Presentation

ABOUT SERKO

•Serko provides innovative cloud based corporate travel and expense technology solutions.

•Our purpose is to transform the way businesses manage travel and expenses.

•Founded in 2007 by myself, Darrin Grafton and my fellow co-founder, Robert Shaw.

•Listed on the New Zealand stock exchange in June 2014

•Listed as a Foreign Exempt Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange - June 2018. Serko trades under the ticker 'SKO'.