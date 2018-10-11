Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Serko : Zeno connects to ATPCOs NDC Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 05:03am CEST

ATPCO and SITA today announced that British Airways, Delta Air Lines, the airlines of the LATAM Group, United Airlines and Finnair have all committed to NDC Exchange, a platform that enables content interoperability across the ecosystem and is a trusted bridge between IATA's NDC (New Distribution Capability) and traditional distribution methods.

'By connecting to NDC Exchange we have access to these first movers, as well as other airlines as they join. By building a single connection to NDC Exchange, we are being more efficient with our development resources, letting us focus on customer experience rather than content acquisition. We're excited about the momentum this is getting and can't wait for the next airline,' said Rich Miller of Serko, an industry-leading corporate booking tool.

NDC Exchange is a community platform that enables API connectivity between airlines and sellers (GDSs, travel agents, aggregators, OTAs, and TMCs) so that they can exchange messages easily and cost effectively. NDC Exchange supports shopping, booking, and servicing workflows and enables the cross-selling of ancillary services between airlines, and among airlines and sellers. Using a common data model, it normalizes messages regardless of version or format, creating interoperability across the distribution ecosystem. Travel sellers can access multiple airlines via NDC Exchange, hence lowering the cost of their implementation.

'NDC Exchange is a unique industry platform that allows airlines and sellers to advance their NDC programs at a pace that best suits their business needs,' said Graham Wareham, Director of Products & Solutions for ATPCO. 'With the addition of these five world class airlines to Air Canada, the exchange now has become a compelling part of the NDC ecosystem. With one simple connection, sellers and other airlines can easily access all five carriers.'

NDC Exchange facilitates the real-time XML message translation enabling airlines and travel sellers to quickly and efficiently connect to the platform regardless of their API schema or standard. Once connected to NDC Exchange, airlines have access to all connected travel sellers and those travel sellers have access to all connected airlines.

NDC Exchange has seen robust industry interest, with early-joiners Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) providing settlement support and Routehappy by ATPCO powering rich content capabilities to enhance retailing. NDC Exchange has earned a Level 3 NDC Capable certification, the highest level of certification offered by IATA.

NDC is a standard, developed and implemented in accordance with applicable laws, which is aimed at enabling the travel industry to transform the way services are retailed to leisure and business travelers. It supports greater product differentiation, access to full and rich content, and delivers a more transparent shopping experience.

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 03:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aUNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER LEFT ENGINE BLOWS : 'It sounded like a gunshot'
AQ
06:38aTOKUYAMA : Establishment of Research Laboratory in Taiwan
PU
06:38aSANDS CHINA : List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
06:38aSANDS CHINA : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee
PU
06:38aMERCK : Global Survey and Documentary Film Expose Emotional Impact of Multiple Sclerosis
PU
06:38aJapan's FamilyMart to unload Uny, take $1.9 billion stake in Don Quijote
RE
06:38aCMSB CAHYA MATA SARAWAK BERHAD : Raintree Square Set To Spearhead The Retail And Leisure Scene At The Isthmus
PU
06:38aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Serves as Material Advisor for ANREALAGE’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Show
PU
06:38aInSphero achieves new milestone with Akura™ Flow organ-on-a-chip technology in low-clearance drug study
GL
06:33aWAUSAU PAPER : WPP’s Karen Blackett OBE appointed Race Equality Business Champion by PM Theresa May
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2EXCLUSIVE: BoE takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
3FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect
4BAYER : BAYER : gets tentative ruling for new trial in weed-killer case
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.