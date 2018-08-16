Log in
Serko : and Uber announce partnership

08/16/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

Serko Ltd and Uber are proud to announce a new partnership that will give Serko Zeno users an even easier way to process expense claims for Uber trips.

The integration enables trip information to be sent directly from an Uber for Business account to a Serko Zeno user's expense report and removes the burden on travellers to capture or forward email receipts.

The deal means Serko Zeno users can manage their door to door travel experience and post-trip expense management seamlessly in Serko Online or Zeno.

Serko CEO Darrin Grafton said 'Our focus is all about making corporate travel and expense smarter, by reducing friction for the traveller, maximising data integrity and giving the CFO greater visibility on the entire cost of travel. We're excited to partner with Uber to bring a whole new level of simplicity to corporate expense management. This integration is a smarter way for organisations to enable their people to be mobile, as the whole payment and reconciliation process happens seamlessly.'

Georgia Foster, Head of Uber for Business, Australia & NZ, added: 'More and more businesses are realising the benefits of using Uber for corporate travel. We operate in more than 60 countries globally and enable safe, affordable and reliable trips around a city - no matter how familiar you are with the local language or road rules.

'This integration with Serko Zeno makes it even easier for businesses to have transparency and control over their employees' ground transportation spend, while delivering a better employee experience. Taking away cumbersome administration elements to streamline expense reporting where possible is better for everyone. This means no more having to sift through your email or wallet to find your receipts, and users can easily set up personal and business travel profiles to balance their travel needs.'

With more than 6,000 organisations around the world using Serko's platforms for travel management, the integrated expense management solution in Serko Online and Zeno is an intelligent way to gain visibility and control over corporate expenses such as Uber trips.

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 21:45:01 UTC
