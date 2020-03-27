Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sermo : Invites All Doctors Globally to Participate in the Largest COVID-19 Real Time Study; Unprecedented Data From Doctors in 30 Countries Will Provide a Weekly Perspective of the COVID-19 Battle From the Frontlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

5,400+ doctors who have already participated will help create a trusted single source of data that will shape policy, treatment guidelines, and provide real-world insights

Sermo, the leading global social platform for physicians and largest healthcare data collection company, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Real Time Barometer. With a network of 1,3MM HCPs in 150 countries, Sermo is uniquely positioned to provide this single source feed of real time data of physicians’ insights and perspectives on how the world is faring against COVID-19. The study will address a broad range of topics including treatments being used and their efficacy and safety, ethical questions related to wartime triaging and medical shortages, patient types experiencing the most complications, hospital preparedness, peak timing, social distancing impact and much more.

“Policy is being decided on the fly by politicians and governments, and oftentimes without accurate data because of the rapidly changing pandemic. There is no clear view of what is happening, there is no macro lens – things are changing hour to hour, patient to patient,” said Peter Kirk, CEO, Sermo. “Physicians and scientists on the frontlines need a voice during this time, and Sermo is providing that avenue in a systematic and trusted way through our physician-only platform and this study.”

Media is invited to partner with Sermo to share and amplify this important data with all stakeholders alike. There will be approximately 5 consecutive weekly waves with each wave featuring repeated questions to enable us to track trends over time.

If you’re a physician looking to participate in the study or a healthcare constituent interested in receiving updates on the COVID-19 study, please visit https://www.sermo.com/covid-barometer.

About Sermo

Sermo is the largest healthcare data collection company and social platform for physicians, reaching 1,3MM HCPs across 150 countries. The platform enables doctors to anonymously talk real-world medicine, review treatment options via our proprietary Drug Ratings platform, collectively solve patient cases, and participate in medical market research. For more information, please visit www.sermo.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pABN AMRO BANK N : Kees van Dijkhuizen on coronavirus measures - update
PU
03:52pNEXTERA ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pFRONTIER OILFIELD SERVICES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pPRECIPIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:51pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Chinese arrivals to U.S. plummet in February as coronavirus forces travel curbs
RE
03:51pHIGHLANDS REIT, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:50pBanks in Canada Step Up to Support Small Business
AQ
03:48pONXEO : will publish its annual results on April 17, 2020
PU
03:46pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Announces Change of Location for 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting
BU
03:46pSOUTHWEST GEORGIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
3MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
4MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
5APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group