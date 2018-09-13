Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Serra Capital's Steve Beck Joins the Home Bay Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bay, a technology-driven real estate company, announced today that Steve Beck, Managing Partner at Serra Capital, has been elected to Home Bay's Board of Directors. Steve, a seasoned entrepreneur and technology investor, will bring 25 years of leadership experience in the technology start-up sector to Home Bay.

Home Bay offers consumers a new way to buy and sell homes without commission fees, saving its customers an average of $16,000 per transaction. (PRNewsfoto/Home Bay Technologies Inc.)

"We welcome Steve to the board and expect to benefit greatly from Steve's private and public company successes," said Ken Potashner, Chairman and CEO of Home Bay. "His experience and strategic leadership will assist us as we continue to aggressively scale Home Bay."

"I'm excited to join Home Bay's Board of Directors, an organization with the talent and vision to dynamically transform real estate transactions," said Steve Beck, Managing Partner at Serra Capital. "I firmly believe in Home Bay's core values of transparency and efficiency through technology. I'm thrilled to be part of the evolution it will bring to the market.

Prior to joining Serra Capital in 2016, Steve formed Integrity Partners, a boutique venture firm that pioneered super angel investing. At Integrity Partners, he managed a portfolio of 15 early stage companies. Integrity Partners became the founding investor of Baidu, the "Google of China," where Steve served as a Director and helped Baidu become the most successful foreign IPO in stock market history. Prior to Integrity Partners, Steve helped form C2B Technologies, one of the Web's first and leading product search engines, which ultimately was acquired by Inktomi. Steve launched California Cheap Skates (CCS), which grew into the world's leading action sports e-commerce business before selling to Foot Locker.

Steve holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from California Polytechnic State University and studied theology at Fuller Theological Seminary. Steve is an adrenaline junkie.

About Home Bay: Home Bay Technologies Inc. provides consumers a smarter way to buy and sell homes with data-driven intelligence, complete transparency and an on-demand customer experience. Home Bay's sophisticated platform expedites the transaction with efficient, seamless systems that save consumers and real estate agents time and money. For more information, visit HomeBay.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serra-capitals-steve-beck-joins-the-home-bay-board-of-directors-300711943.html

SOURCE Home Bay


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pEXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:15pPPG INDUSTRIES : Scientist to Discuss Recent Advances in Automotive Battery Binders, Coatings During The Battery Show North America 2018
AQ
04:15pCUMMINS : New Survey Emphasizes Need for Emergency Weather Preparedness
AQ
04:15pRetail Sales Seen Up 0.4% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
04:15pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:14pFANNIE MAE : Announces Sale of Non-Performing Loans
PR
04:14pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT welcomes House of Commons Science and Technology Committee e-cigarette report
AQ
04:14pTURBONOMIC : Named to Forbes Cloud 100 List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
04:14pRUBY TUESDAY : UPDATE Ruby Tuesday Celebrates Fundraising Efforts That Will Provide More Than 1.5 Million Meals to Hungry Children
BU
04:13pLRAD : reg; Corporation Announces $1.0 Million Mass Notification Critical Infrastructure Order
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.