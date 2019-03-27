Serve : Pilots Delivery Service Platform in Las Vegas

Serve
(Bittrex International and Upbit: SERV) today announced the addition of
Las Vegas to its list of cities now offering Serve’s award-winning
global service platform based on blockchain technology. Piloting its
innovative software, business processes and transaction protocols, Serve
brings residents, visitors, and businesses more options by increasing
access to the products and services.
"We are excited to pilot the Serve platform in Las Vegas, Nevada’s most
populated city and globally renowned tourist destination,” says Serve’s
CEO Shahan Ohanessian, whose team recently won the prestigious DevProject
Award presented at DeveloperWeek 2019. “By showcasing the potential
of our unique technology, which increases transparency and decentralizes
the on-demand economy, Serve aims to empower users, service providers,
and enterprises of all sizes to conduct business on one cohesive
platform in a manner that benefits all participants.”
Offering solutions for the transportation, logistics, and retail
industries, with countless more applications to come, Serve provides
accountability at every stage, helping end users including enterprises
and providers increase efficiency and reduce costs by removing
unnecessary middlemen from transactions. Renowned for its innovative
software currently utilized by established delivery companies, Serve is
at the forefront, making last-mile delivery logistics a viable option
for every business, from global companies to small mom-and-pop shops.
“The Las Vegas pilot is a significant milestone for us,” Ohanessian
adds. “In a city that attracts millions of visitors and a noteworthy
international clientele, Serve has the tremendous opportunity to
demonstrate its value and shine on a global stage.”
For more information visit: www.serve.io.
About Serve
Serve empowers today’s on-demand consumer-driven environment by
providing an intuitive, efficient, and Global platform directly linking
Users, Enterprises/Businesses, and Delivery Providers. Serve facilitates
any transaction from ordering products, ridesharing, and deliveries of
everything to everyone and everyone to everything. The Serve Platform
enables every person, business, and provider on the planet to
buy/sell/receive/deliver pharmaceuticals, food, rides, products,
groceries, services, and eventually anything. Serve - The World at your
Service.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005191/en/