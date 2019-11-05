Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Server Rail Kit Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Black Box and King Slide Works | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 10:02am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global server rail kit market since 2017, and the market is poised to grow by USD 275.1 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005724/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global server rail kit market 2019-2023.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global server rail kit market 2019-2023.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Server Rail Kit Market Analysis Report by Application (rack servers and blade servers), by Geography (the Americas, APAC and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rising deployment of edge computing. Also, the growth of HPC in enterprises is anticipated to boost the growth of the server rail kit market further.

Edge computing technology is gaining traction among enterprises as it enhances the efficiency of operations by eliminating dependency on data center services. This drives the adoption of edge computing servers in private enterprise networks to improve server response and minimize latency. The increasing purchase of edge computing servers is increasing the need for server rail kit to facilitate the movement of the server by mounting it onto a rack. Thus, the rising deployment of edge computing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Server Rail Kit Market Companies:

Black Box

Black Box is headquartered in the US and operates businesses through business segments, including North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. The company offers a universal rail kit, Universal Rail Kit - 1U.

King Slide Works

King Slide Works is headquartered in Taiwan. The company manufactures and offers a product, Thin Server Slide Rail, which is customizable. This server slide rail kit helps businesses in setting up enterprise-class cloud computing servers.

Rittal

Rittal is headquartered in Germany and offers server slide rail, DK 5501.480. This rail kit is used in 19" racks and is built from zinc coating and carbon steel.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer is headquartered in the US and offers the MCP-290-00057-0N rail kit. This 4U-5U rail kit can extend up to 36.4" in length and comes with a quick inner and outer rail release.

Vertiv

Vertiv is headquartered in the US and offers a server rail kit, which is integrated into a server rack. This slide rail kit helps in setting up enterprise-class cloud computing servers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Server Rail Kit Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Rack servers
  • Blade servers

Server Rail Kit Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aBOOKS-A-MILLION : Spreads Cheer with Holiday Book & Toy Drive, Now Through December 16
BU
10:24aRiemer & Braunstein's Growth in New York, Chicago, Miami, Boston Offices Adds to National Finance Practice
BU
10:23aLEGGETT & PLATT : Announces Dividend And New Board Member
PR
10:22aTHE GLOVES ARE OFF : Alibaba strikes back at Google Cloud and AWS with its own custom AI accelerator
AQ
10:22aMERKLE : 's Customer Engagement Report Finds 86% of Marketers Have Defined Budgets for Personalization, Gap Remains for Optimal Data Usage
BU
10:22aWilliam White Joins Incapital LLC as Managing Director
BU
10:20aPHILLIPS 66 : Contributes to California Wildfires Relief Efforts
PU
10:20aTSX at one-month high as energy rally offsets gold drop
RE
10:20aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : LAX expands ride-hailing, taxi pickup area after long waits
AQ
10:20aUNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group