Server Rail Kit Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with Black Box and King Slide Works | Technavio

The market is driven by the rising deployment of edge computing. Also, the growth of HPC in enterprises is anticipated to boost the growth of the server rail kit market further.

Edge computing technology is gaining traction among enterprises as it enhances the efficiency of operations by eliminating dependency on data center services. This drives the adoption of edge computing servers in private enterprise networks to improve server response and minimize latency. The increasing purchase of edge computing servers is increasing the need for server rail kit to facilitate the movement of the server by mounting it onto a rack. Thus, the rising deployment of edge computing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Server Rail Kit Market Companies:

Black Box

Black Box is headquartered in the US and operates businesses through business segments, including North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. The company offers a universal rail kit, Universal Rail Kit - 1U.

King Slide Works

King Slide Works is headquartered in Taiwan. The company manufactures and offers a product, Thin Server Slide Rail, which is customizable. This server slide rail kit helps businesses in setting up enterprise-class cloud computing servers.

Rittal

Rittal is headquartered in Germany and offers server slide rail, DK 5501.480. This rail kit is used in 19" racks and is built from zinc coating and carbon steel.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer is headquartered in the US and offers the MCP-290-00057-0N rail kit. This 4U-5U rail kit can extend up to 36.4" in length and comes with a quick inner and outer rail release.

Vertiv

Vertiv is headquartered in the US and offers a server rail kit, which is integrated into a server rack. This slide rail kit helps in setting up enterprise-class cloud computing servers.

Server Rail Kit Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Rack servers

Blade servers

Server Rail Kit Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

