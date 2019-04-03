Server Technology's Rack Mount PDU Captures DCS Awards 2019 Finalist Status

RENO, Nev., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Server Technology, a brand of Legrand and a leading provider of intelligent rack power distribution units (PDUs), today announced that for the sixth consecutive year, the company’s market-leading product innovation has been singled out by the 2019 DCS Awards assessment panel. This year, the panel named the groundbreaking HDOT Cx rack mount PDU as a finalist for its ability to offer the ultimate in high density and flexibility, a hybrid C13 and C19 outlet combined into one. HDOT Cx provides the most outlets per form factor, easy load balancing with alternating phase technology, and the ability to customize your PDU to the configuration of choice. Winners will be determined by popular vote, with public voting open at dcsawards.com/vote from 1 April through 3 May.



Now in the ninth year, the DCS Awards spotlight the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the data centre arena. The awards recognize vendor achievements, and this year encompasses a wider range of both facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the European data centre market. Creating a PDU that provides the best density in the market and the ultimate flexibility for future equipment updates, Server Technology has once again captured a coveted finalist position in 2019.

“Server Technology has developed a PDU that truly reduces the need for IT managers to constantly purchase new power units in support of ever-changing rack power requirements, while also simplifying the decision of what C13/C19 combinations are needed to support different rack-mounted equipment,” said Calvin Nicholson, Senior Director of Product Management Power, at Legrand, Data Power and Control Division. “We are proud that HDOT Cx continues to be validated by data centre managers as well as esteemed publications as the best and most flexible PDU offering on the market, and look forward to this year’s voting results.”

The Cx rack-mounted PDU outlet is a UL tested hybrid of the C13 and C19 outlets. All HDOT Cx modules utilize Cx outlets that can accommodate either a C14 or C20 power cable without the need for additional parts or adapters. The HDOT Cx is available in Server Technology’s complete line of Smart, Switched, and POPS PDUs. HDOT Cx lengthens the PDU life span, reduces the number of PDU SKUs required and provides the peace-of-mind that data centre professionals can support any new hardware configurations thrown their way.

