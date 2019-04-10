Servers: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Servers Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

In this era of digitization and increasing penetration of the internet, countries are observing a pressing need for data localization to protect the national and economic interest. This is resulting in the development of multiple data centers that require servers as one of their integral components. Telecommunications, software and cloud services, healthcare, manufacturing, and BFSI, and government institutions are among the significant users of data centers and will account for an impressive spend momentum for the servers category during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample of this servers market intelligence report here!

The growth of the servers category is set to receive a significant boost in the US as some of the technology giants reveal an investment of over USD 10 billion in establishing and maintaining data centers in the next five years. The advent of hyperscale data centers will primarily drive the category spend momentum in North America, Europe, and in some of the regions in APAC. Hyperscale data centers typically use a bulk of servers and are mainly leveraged by social network companies and cloud service providers.

Insights offered in this servers procurement research report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this servers market intelligence report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

“Onsite support, 24/7 support, and fixed resolution time are some of the critical supplier selection criteria that buyers must consider prior to finalizing their deal with the supplier,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This servers procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Growing market share of ODMs is a threat to established suppliers in the market

Assessing in-house IT capabilities will help buyers maximize cost savings

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Servers

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

