Servers: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

In this era of digitization and increasing penetration of the internet,
countries are observing a pressing need for data localization to protect
the national and economic interest. This is resulting in the development
of multiple data centers that require servers as one of their integral
components. Telecommunications, software and cloud services, healthcare,
manufacturing, and BFSI, and government institutions are among the
significant users of data centers and will account for an impressive
The growth of the servers category is set to receive a significant boost
in the US as some of the technology giants reveal an investment of over
USD 10 billion in establishing and maintaining data centers in the next
five years. The advent of hyperscale data centers will primarily drive
the category spend momentum in North America, Europe, and in some of the
regions in APAC. Hyperscale data centers typically use a bulk of servers
and are mainly leveraged by social network companies and cloud service
providers.
Insights offered in this servers procurement research report include
supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management
insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the
suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement
strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market
intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best
investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving
“Onsite support, 24/7 support, and fixed resolution time are some of
the critical supplier selection criteria that buyers must consider prior
to finalizing their deal with the supplier,” says SpendEdge
procurement expert Tridib Bora.
This servers procurement research report has estimated the following
cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:
-
Growing market share of ODMs is a threat to established suppliers in
the market
-
Assessing in-house IT capabilities will help buyers maximize cost
savings
-
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the information
technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and
cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help
procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total
cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights
and information on the procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Servers
Category pricing insights
-
Pricing outlook
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Supplier cost structure
-
Cost-Saving Opportunities
-
Supplier-side levers
-
Buyer-side levers
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
