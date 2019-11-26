Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Servers.com : expands its operations in the United States with new data center in Sunnnyvale, CA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 01:08pm EST

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hosting platform Servers.com has announced that they are opening a new data center, strategically located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The new data center in Sunnyvale will be its 14th facility, further extending the company's global reach and ability to provide the best possible solutions for our clients.  

The new facility positions the global IaaS hosting platform in the center of one of the most important data center markets in the world. The area is home to Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel, Cisco, Oracle, as well as hundreds of exciting start-ups and some of the technology industry's most dynamic innovators, who will benefit from Servers.com's collaborative and customized solutions. 

'We're excited to be growing in the US. Our new Sunnyvale center greatly expands the hosting solutions we offer our customers. Along with our facilities in Dallas Fort Worth and Washington D.C., Sunnyvale gives us a 3rd location in the US, meaning we cover the East, Central and now West of the US. This means we can keep latency consistently low and offer unmatched redundancy," says Isaac Douglas, Chief Revenue Officer at Servers.com.

The facility will mainly include: a carrier-neutral, tier III data center; fiber-rich connectivity with California's major internet exchange points, including Equinix's Great Oaks campus; and free private network across each of our three US data centers, for consistently low latencies and unmatched redundancy.

About Servers.com
Servers.com is a global IaaS hosting platform that provides automated server infrastructure. It offers a diversity of bare-metal and cloud computing services with business tools in one package. The company empowers businesses of all sizes by providing access to premium server hosting solutions around the world. Servers.com is headquartered in Amsterdam and currently has ISO 27001-, ISO 9001-, and PCI DSS-certified data centers in San Jose, Dallas, Washington, London, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Moscow, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serverscom-expands-its-operations-in-the-united-states-with-new-data-center-in-sunnnyvale-ca-300965607.html

SOURCE Servers.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pSMART CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Helps Fight Hunger This Holiday
PR
06:16pWEST COAST VENTURES : WCVC Reports 23 Percent Revenue Growth Through Q3 to $2.7 Million and Now Enters $800 Billion Franchise Sector
AQ
06:16pAB SCIENCE : will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
AQ
06:16pAB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
GL
06:16pSCIENCE : AB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
GL
06:16p'New Flight Charters' Announces Largest Public Listing of Private Jet Charter Empty Legs
PR
06:14pNEUROLOGYLIVE™ : Adds the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
BU
06:12pRussian military shows new hypersonic nuclear missile
AQ
06:11pTOADMAN INTERACTIVE PUBL : enters into an agreement to acquire Sold Out
AQ
06:11pHealthcare Tech Company EvidenceCare to host Aneesh Chopra and Dr. Josh Mandel on Industry Webinar
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group