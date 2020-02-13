Log in
Service Champions Expands with Acquisition of Bell Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air

02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

CenterOak Partners LLC (“CenterOak”), a Dallas-based private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company Service Champions (the “Company”) has acquired Bell Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air (“Bell Brothers”), the largest provider of residential air conditioning and plumbing services in Sacramento, California.

The acquisition is the third since Service Champions received an investment from CenterOak and expands the Company’s footprint to over 40,000 residential service agreements. Bell Brothers’ co-founders Kenny and Jerry Bell will continue in their existing leadership roles and become shareholders of the combined Company.

“We are excited to welcome Bell Brothers to the Service Champions family,” said Leland Smith, CEO of Service Champions. “This transformative acquisition is a great example of why we partnered with CenterOak. Their expertise and resources helped us to complete this transaction efficiently, and we look forward to integrating Bell Brothers while upholding their stringent standards and commitment to customer service.”

“The Bell Brothers team is thrilled to be joining Service Champions, an organization that shares our vision and commitment to our customers and employees,” said Kenny Bell, President of Bell Brothers. Jerry Bell, Vice President of Bell Brothers said, “Partnering with Service Champions will bring us significant financial resources to improve our training programs, attract talented employees, and expand our service footprint.”

“The combination of Service Champions and Bell Brothers brings together two of the strongest residential services companies in California,” said Lucas Cutler, a Partner with CenterOak. “This marks an important milestone in executing on our long-term vision of building the market leading provider of residential services across the West Coast.”

Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP served as legal counsel to Bell Brothers. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to CenterOak.

About Service Champions

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a premier provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and windows services. Service Champions has over 40,000 residential service agreements and goes to market via three iconic local trade names – Service Champions, Moore Home Services, and Bell Brothers. For more information, please visit www.servicechampions.com or www.moorehomeservices.com or www.bellbroshvac.com.

About CenterOak Partners LLC

CenterOak Partners LLC is a private equity firm with a focus on making control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or operating in the United States. The Firm specializes in three key industry sectors: Industrial Growth, Consumer, and Business Services. Based in Dallas, Texas, the investment and portfolio management team has a strong historical track record creating significant value through operational improvement. CenterOak’s senior leaders and their predecessor funds have managed over $1.8 billion of equity capital commitments and have completed over 100 acquisitions, representing over $4.6 billion in transaction value. For additional information, please visit www.centeroakpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
