Service-Sector PMI Falls to Lowest Level Since August 2016

08/05/2019 | 10:38am EDT

By Harriet Torry

The U.S. service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly three years in July, a sign that a key segment of the economy continues to cool.

The Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 53.7 in July from 55.1 in June. That marked the index's lowest reading since August 2016. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the index to increase to 55.7.

Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the nonmanufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

The data provides a barometer for the nation's restaurants, builders, bankers and other service-providers. Consumer spending is the primary driver of the U.S. economy, and two-thirds of those outlays are on services.

Employment activity in service industries was stronger in July than June, according to the ISM report. New orders and business activity both decreased last month.

The faster gain in service-sector employment followed Friday's employment report from the Labor Department that showed private service-providing employers added a seasonally adjusted 133,000 new jobs in July, down from 150,000 in June. Employment gains in the service-sector made up most of the 164,000 new jobs added last month, according to the Labor Department.

According to the ISM, the service sector has expanded for 114 straight months.

The ISM nonmanufacturing report comprises mainly comments from service-sector companies, but also includes construction and public administration.

-0-

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

