Service Sorority takes on the challenge to raise $1 Million in 24 hours for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

09/12/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated's commitment to promoting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and providing resources to ensure their sustainability, the historical service sorority is gearing up for an aggressive campaign to raise $1 Million in 1 day on Monday, September 17, 2018.  

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s collegiate and alumnae members are continually committed to bring awareness to and raising funds for HBCUs. This is the first of many fundraising campaigns to assist in HBCUs as the sorority strives to fulfill their $10 million commitment over the next four years.

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President, Dr. Glenda Glover, who is also the President of Tennessee State University, a HBCU located in Nashville, Tennessee, acknowledges, “ HBCUs are struggling financially, enduring questions regarding their relevance and many have declining enrollment. Our institutions need our help. This will not be the generation that loses HBCUs -- not on our watch.” Her vision is clear and the sorority is committed to successfully exceeding the goal set forth.

The donated funds will be earmarked for the HBCU Endowment Initiative in Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated:
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in more than 1000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East.  Led by International President Glenda Glover PhD., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, log onto www.aka1908.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Carisma Ramsey Fields
communications@aka1908.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
