Service by Medallion : Wins The 2019 Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) Cleaning for Health® Award

The Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) honored Service by Medallion with the 2019 Cleaning for Health® Award presented by ProTeam. “Since 2004 we have been recognized for our environmental stewardship and core value practices, however, this one is special. We are humbled to win the prestigious BSCAI Cleaning for Health Award. This is a testament to our team following through on detailed processes, procurement of innovative equipment, and rigorous training through our Medallion Academy. We are proud to continue providing our customers—and employees—with a healthy workplace and one with more productivity through cleaner air quality and sustainable practices,” said Roland Strick, the President of Service by Medallion.

BSCAI President Michael Diamond, Service by Medallion Executive Vice President Elias Nacif & President Roland Strick. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cleaning for Health® Award recognizes a national BSCAI building service contractor who has successfully implemented a Cleaning for Health program that includes policies, procedures, and training that emphasizes the health of the building occupants and staff. The BSCAI Cleaning for Health program is awarded to companies who make an effort to reduce allergens and asthma triggers inside buildings. The program also ensures that team members are trained on the importance of keeping indoor facilities clean. The award was presented by the BSCAI at the annual national Contracting Success Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Thursday, November 21.

Service by Medallion obtained the 2019 BSCAI Cleaning for Health® Award because of their proven track record for cleanliness, green cleaning, and consistent benchmarks for meeting LEED standards in high profile buildings and campuses. In addition to following the exact guidelines of the Cleaning for Health program, Medallion also holds the following certifications:

CIMS-Green Certified With Honors

IICRC-Certified Company

True Advisor - Zero Waste Certified

2016 Water Champion Award at Silicon Valley Water Conservation Awards

2010 Acterra Business Environmental Award

The Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) is a network of more than 1,000 member companies across the U.S. and world. This network spans from Maintenance and Cleaning Professionals to Security and Landscaping. Their Cleaning for Health® Award showcases the finest of the facilities services industry and works to bolster the reputation of every organization it highlights.

Medallion provides a wide range of services for corporate campuses and built environments, all of which contribute to creating a healthier indoor environment for occupants

Janitorial and Maintenance Supplies

Facilities Temp Staffing

Tenant Improvement

Building Repairs and Maintenance

Construction Cleanup

FM Consulting + Sustainability Initiatives and Zero Waste

Floor & Carpet Care & Window Cleaning

The application process for the award meant following the guidelines provided by the BSCAI. Medallion shared the specific procedures they used in their facilities, their cleaning methods, equipment, products, as well as case studies of successful projects and employee engagement.

Service by Medallion is an award-winning facility support services company, servicing corporate campuses throughout the West. They are committed to delivering “best in class” industry-leading programs through real-time response, innovation, performance analytics, technology, and expertise. To learn more about Service by Medallion as a company, visit their website.

