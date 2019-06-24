Service by Medallion : Wins Top Workplaces to Work Award

The award recognizes companies that provide "the best and most rewarding work environments for their employees"

Service by Medallion, one of the largest contract cleaning and workplace services companies in California, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The annual award was handed out by the Bay Area News Group, which publishes several newspapers in the Silicon Valley area including The Mercury News and The East Bay Times.

This prestigious award recognizes companies that provide "the best and most rewarding work environments for local employees," according to the news organization, and is based on employee satisfaction surveys.

“I believe Service by Medallion is the first Bay Area Facility services company to be honored with this award,” says Jenny Strick, Director of Corporate Programs at Service by Medallion. “This makes us very proud.”

The company has been servicing the Bay Area for more than 40 years and provides an array of workplace services, including cleaning and maintenance, to several of the largest corporate campuses and global headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Service by Medallion provides their staff with generous compensation packages; health and wellness programs; volunteering opportunities; scholarships; employee development programs; end-of-the-year bonuses; and a 401(k) matching program that is considered one of the best in the industry.

Here is what some of their current and past employees have to say about the company:

“We're all part of the family working here”

“Very good working here and lots of opportunity”

“Energetic workplace with several employee perks”

“You can actually build a long-term career here

Representatives of every department of Service by Medallion attended the awards event. Strick added that she and her staff believe this recognition will help the company attract more top talent as the business continues to grow.

About Service by Medallion

As one of the leading Facility Maintenance companies in the Bay Area, Service by Medallion understands the growing demand in meeting sustainable cleaning goals and the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. We have been recognized by third party associations for the work we deliver, including the ISSA CIMS-GB, Acterra Business Awards, and Silicon Valley Water Awards.

