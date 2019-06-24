Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Service by Medallion : Wins Top Workplaces to Work Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

The award recognizes companies that provide "the best and most rewarding work environments for their employees"

Service by Medallion, one of the largest contract cleaning and workplace services companies in California, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005715/en/

Service by Medallion Team at Top Workplace Award event at Levi's Stadium. (Photo: Business Wire)

Service by Medallion Team at Top Workplace Award event at Levi's Stadium. (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual award was handed out by the Bay Area News Group, which publishes several newspapers in the Silicon Valley area including The Mercury News and The East Bay Times.

This prestigious award recognizes companies that provide "the best and most rewarding work environments for local employees," according to the news organization, and is based on employee satisfaction surveys.

“I believe Service by Medallion is the first Bay Area Facility services company to be honored with this award,” says Jenny Strick, Director of Corporate Programs at Service by Medallion. “This makes us very proud.”

The company has been servicing the Bay Area for more than 40 years and provides an array of workplace services, including cleaning and maintenance, to several of the largest corporate campuses and global headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Service by Medallion provides their staff with generous compensation packages; health and wellness programs; volunteering opportunities; scholarships; employee development programs; end-of-the-year bonuses; and a 401(k) matching program that is considered one of the best in the industry.

Here is what some of their current and past employees have to say about the company:

  • “We're all part of the family working here”
  • “Very good working here and lots of opportunity”
  • “Energetic workplace with several employee perks”
  • “You can actually build a long-term career here

Representatives of every department of Service by Medallion attended the awards event. Strick added that she and her staff believe this recognition will help the company attract more top talent as the business continues to grow.

About Service by Medallion

As one of the leading Facility Maintenance companies in the Bay Area, Service by Medallion understands the growing demand in meeting sustainable cleaning goals and the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. We have been recognized by third party associations for the work we deliver, including the ISSA CIMS-GB, Acterra Business Awards, and Silicon Valley Water Awards.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pMEDICINES : 24 Jun 2019The Medicines Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
PU
06:01pRIMINI STREET : iMarketKorea Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Application
BU
06:01pUSANA HEALTH SCIENCES : MarketAxess Holdings Set to Join S&P 500; Axon Enterprise to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
06:01pCERUS CORPORATION : Announces Presentations Highlighting INTERCEPT Blood System at the 29th Regional Congress of the ISBT
BU
06:00pEx-Venezuelan oil minister asks U.S. court to set aside $1.4 billion judgment
RE
05:59pMERGER ALERT &NDASH; MDSO, LTXB, AND BID : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
05:58pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pivotal Software, Inc. Investors (PVTL)
BU
05:56pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05:56pTARGET : These Product Designers Turn Small Details into Meaningful Moments for Target's Guests
PU
05:56pAT&T : Launches ‘Believe Arkansas' Initiative
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Venezuelan oil minister asks U.S. court to set aside $1.4 billion judgment
2RIMINI STREET INC : RIMINI STREET : iMarketKorea Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Application
3USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : USANA HEALTH SCIENCES : MarketAxess Holdings Set to Join S&P 500; Axon Enterpris..
4CERUS CORPORATION : CERUS CORPORATION : Announces Presentations Highlighting INTERCEPT Blood System at the 29t..
5THE MEDICINES COMPANY : MEDICINES : 24 Jun 2019The Medicines Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About