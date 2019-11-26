Log in
Service by Medallion : Wins the 2019 Building Service Contractors Association International Arthur C. Barraclough Company Community Service Award

11/26/2019 | 07:40pm EST

Service by Medallion, one of the largest contract cleaning and workplace service companies in California, has been awarded the 2019 Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) Arthur C. Barraclough Company Community Service Award.

Service by Medallion Team (Photo: Business Wire)

Service by Medallion Team (Photo: Business Wire)

Service by Medallion’s President, Roland Strick Jr., expressed his excitement for the recognition: “It is an honor for Service by Medallion to win a third prestigious award this 2019 from a well-respected organization such as the BSCAI. We created Medallion Cares over a decade ago to use as a platform to give back to our community; a community we respect and appreciate, and one we have serviced for over 40 years. We are proud of our Medallion Cares giving back program, as it represents a meaningful part of our corporate culture. This is yet another program that shows Medallion will continue to lead by example within our industry.”

Service by Medallion won this award for their charitable stewardship, community development initiatives, and volunteering efforts. Medallion Cares is a community-driven outreach program centered on education, medical research, youth development, environmental stewardship, and youth sports. The Medallion Cares program was created as a way to translate the company’s core values into direct action. A percentage of Medallion’s total profits goes to support its giving efforts and volunteering events. By leveraging the unity of the Medellin Team and its love for volunteering, the organization embodies the true essence of the Arthur C Barraclough award.

BSCAI, the organization that spearheads the Arthur C. Barraclough Award, represents a worldwide network of more than 1,000 industry member companies across the U.S. and world that work closely in the cleaning, maintenance, landscaping, and facilities management circle. They provide certifications and offer a wide range of services that encompass the entire industry.

The Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) gave Service by Medallion $1,000 for their determined community service efforts. Medallion has decided to donate the awarded amount to Building Skills Partnership to help strengthen their effort to provide education opportunities for service employees.

The Building Skills Partnership (BSP) is a statewide non-profit organization based in California who collaborates closely with Medallion to develop ESL and Janitor Green Education Programs to improve the skills and quality of life of hundreds of field workers.

Service by Medallion is an award-winning facility support services company, servicing corporate campuses throughout the West. They are committed to delivering “best in class” industry-leading programs through real-time response, innovation, performance analytics, technology, and expertise. To learn more about Service by Medallion as a company, visit their website.


