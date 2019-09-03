Service by Medallion : is Proud to Announce Their Status as an IICRC-Certified Firm

Service by Medallion has further distinguished themselves in the Facilities Maintenance industry by becoming an IICRC-Certified Firm. The organization recently sent team members to the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration of Certification (IICRC) to become Carpet Cleaning Technicians (CCT). After three days of coursework, hands-on training, and experience, team members excelled, learned, and passed all program examination.

From now on, all facilities under the purview of Service by Medallion will have an IICRC-backed guarantee that their facilities are in exceptional hands for their carpet cleaning and maintenance needs. The IICRC-approved Carpet Cleaning Technician (CCT) course is a prerequisite for many other IICRC-approved courses.

During the program, technicians learn how to identify different fibers, yarn and carpet constructions, types, styles, finishes, soiling conditions, and more to prevent improper handling of delicate carpet constructions. Additional subjects included in the course ranged from covering the pre-inspection phase, cleaning chemical differentiation, cleaning techniques for residential and commercial facilities, as well as fabric identification and equipment operation.

The training was centered on a hands-on approach to proper cleaning procedures to assure that all technicians clean properly and do not damage various components of the carpets they maintain.

The IICRC is a non-profit organization that offers certifications to organizations that want to adhere to standards of quality and excellence in the cleaning, inspection, and restoration sectors. The Institute works closely with the Restoration Industry Association and International Sanitary Supply Association to create the standards that go into all accredited courses and certifications they provide.

The Benefits of being an IICRC-Certified Firm:

Service by Medallion can now be identified through the Global IICRC locator.

Attend webinars and continued education courses CECs.

Access the Toolbox Library, which grants access to newsletters, articles, documents, and courses.

Recognition of excellence from one of the most prestigious standard-setters in the industry.

ABOUT Service by Medallion:

Service by Medallion is an award-winning facility services company, servicing corporate campuses throughout the greater Bay Area. As one of the leading Facility Maintenance companies in Northern California we are committed to delivering “best in class” industry leading programs and services. Medallion has been recently been recognized by third party associations for the work we deliver, including the ISSA CIMS-GB, Acterra Business Awards, and Silicon Valley Water Awards.

