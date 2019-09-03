Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Service by Medallion : is Proud to Announce Their Status as an IICRC-Certified Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:19pm EDT

Service by Medallion has further distinguished themselves in the Facilities Maintenance industry by becoming an IICRC-Certified Firm. The organization recently sent team members to the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration of Certification (IICRC) to become Carpet Cleaning Technicians (CCT). After three days of coursework, hands-on training, and experience, team members excelled, learned, and passed all program examination.

From now on, all facilities under the purview of Service by Medallion will have an IICRC-backed guarantee that their facilities are in exceptional hands for their carpet cleaning and maintenance needs. The IICRC-approved Carpet Cleaning Technician (CCT) course is a prerequisite for many other IICRC-approved courses.

During the program, technicians learn how to identify different fibers, yarn and carpet constructions, types, styles, finishes, soiling conditions, and more to prevent improper handling of delicate carpet constructions. Additional subjects included in the course ranged from covering the pre-inspection phase, cleaning chemical differentiation, cleaning techniques for residential and commercial facilities, as well as fabric identification and equipment operation.

The training was centered on a hands-on approach to proper cleaning procedures to assure that all technicians clean properly and do not damage various components of the carpets they maintain.

The IICRC is a non-profit organization that offers certifications to organizations that want to adhere to standards of quality and excellence in the cleaning, inspection, and restoration sectors. The Institute works closely with the Restoration Industry Association and International Sanitary Supply Association to create the standards that go into all accredited courses and certifications they provide.

The Benefits of being an IICRC-Certified Firm:

  • Service by Medallion can now be identified through the Global IICRC locator.
  • Attend webinars and continued education courses CECs.
  • Access the Toolbox Library, which grants access to newsletters, articles, documents, and courses.
  • Recognition of excellence from one of the most prestigious standard-setters in the industry.

ABOUT Service by Medallion:

Service by Medallion is an award-winning facility services company, servicing corporate campuses throughout the greater Bay Area. As one of the leading Facility Maintenance companies in Northern California we are committed to delivering “best in class” industry leading programs and services. Medallion has been recently been recognized by third party associations for the work we deliver, including the ISSA CIMS-GB, Acterra Business Awards, and Silicon Valley Water Awards.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:27pTELARIA : Inks Partnership with ABS-CBN Corporation, the Philippines' Leading Media and Entertainment Group
PU
08:23pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Raises $2m in Placement
AQ
08:22pGENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
08:17pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:15pTIDEWATER : Appoints Quintin Kneen as President, CEO, and Director
BU
08:14pXENOPHOBIA : Lagos condemns attack on Shoprite
AQ
08:13pFTCH INVESTIGATION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Investigating Farfetch Limited (FTCH) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses May Contact Firm
GL
08:12pFAST RETAILING : Partners with International Labour Organization for Social Protection and Improved Environments for Asian Workers
PU
08:12pFANBYTE : Doubles Network Size, Keeps Gaming Community Roots
BU
08:12pMYGN INVESTIGATION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis' blindness therapy Luxturna
3BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : BANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
4QNST INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by QuinStreet (QNST..
5The Chinese Peace Dragon - Born for World Peace

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group