Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 12:18am CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated raised over $1 million during its HBCU Impact Day initiative to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities. AKA International President Dr. Glenda Glover, announced the organization exceeded the goal and will look to make a final tally of contributions by the end of the week.

"I am extremely proud of this historic moment Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has accomplished by not only meeting, but exceeding our goal with $1.1 million to assist HBCUs," Dr. Glover added.

"As leaders in service, sorority members have demonstrated that HBCUs have significant value and deserve to be treated as an essential educational resource. I thank our membership, families, friends and community for their generous contributions."

Donations were made online and by mail during the 24-hour campaign. Dr. Glover, who is also president of Tennessee State University, said the sorority's goal is to raise $10 million over the next four years to benefit HBCUs.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated:
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in more than 1000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Liberia, Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and in the Middle East.  Led by International President Glenda Glover PhD., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, log onto www.aka1908.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Carisma Ramsey Fields
cramsey@aka1908.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aOIL AND NATURAL GAS : IIT, ONGC sign MoU to reduce running cost
AQ
01:27aCHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Paul Pogba propels Manchester United to victory against Young Boys
AQ
01:27aCANARA BANK : Lower court’s refusal to de-freeze fixed deposits set aside
AQ
01:25aACCESS BANK : Donates Mega Skill Acquisition Centre To NYSC
AQ
01:25aFINANCIAL LITERACY : Stanbic IBTC Storms Covenant Varsity
AQ
01:25aFORTE OIL : Play On Discontinued Operations
AQ
01:25aRAYA CONTACT CENTER : Announces Incorporating new mega facility in West Cairo’s Smart Village Business Park
AQ
01:25aALLIANZ : To Become Worldwide Olympic Insurance Partner
AQ
01:25aWEMA BANK : Partners AIICO To Boost Access To Retail Insurance
AQ
01:24aVODACOM : Ensuring peaceful transition into the digital age
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : has candidate to replace retiring chief exec
2ALTUS GROUP LTD : Altus Group Announces Disposition of Real Matters Shares
3TUPELO FURNITURE MARKET : Announces Market Dates
4AVISTA CORP : Hydro One and Avista extend their merger End Date
5SALEEN AUTOMOTIVE INC : Saleen Automotive Unveils 35th Anniversary Edition Saleen Mustang

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.