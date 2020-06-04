Log in
ServiceMaster Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50K

06/04/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (“ServiceMaster” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SERV) who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the common stock of ServiceMaster between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Securities fraud class action complaints have been filed in United States District Court on behalf of all purchasers of ServiceMaster common stock between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019 seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against ServiceMaster and certain senior executives of the Company.

The securities investigation focuses on whether the ServiceMaster Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and omissions and failed to disclose adverse facts regarding ServiceMaster’s business, operations, and financial condition, such as whether ServiceMaster failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan activity and costly litigation experienced by the Company from injured customers, as well as the Company’s attempts to mitigate the trend of costly litigation by taking remedial measures, including raising prices significantly for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals.

ServiceMaster investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock during the Class Period and suffered losses greater than $50K are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
