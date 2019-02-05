ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba : Founder Serves on Board of Women Entrepreneurs Institute at Chicago's DePaul University

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in July, 2018, the Women Entrepreneurs Institute (WEI) represents another important step forward in DePaul University's commitment to supporting women in all fields of business and industry. Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, co-founder of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba, is honored to be a part of this unique educational institution and serve on its advisory board.

Comprised of 40 Chicago-area women entrepreneurs, the WEI is the first of its kind in the nation. As a founding member, Diana is grateful that she can contribute to its many ongoing programs. "I'm honored to serve with this talented, dedicated team helping other women build their businesses and achieve their goals. This is a truly remarkable program."

The WEI was established to support women entrepreneurs through a combination of academic classes and networking opportunities. Its Business Acceler8Her Program is a special board-developed initiative. Diana speaks for all WEI members: "We encourage women looking to bring their businesses to market to apply for participation in this unique program on February 4, 2019."

Board members work closely with program participants offering one-on-one mentoring to current and future women entrepreneurs in all types of business and industry. Diana speaks from experience: "I'm proud to have built my success in a male-dominated field, but I know it would have been easier with access to the resources we provide today through the WEI."

Diana's professional and personal successes have been well-documented and celebrated by numerous awards including the recent ServiceMaster Restore Achiever Award. She was also selected as the Enterprising Women Magazine's Champion of the Year and is a proud graduate of Stanford University's Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Education Scaling Program.

Please contact ServiceMaster by Zaba for more information by calling their Chicago headquarters at 773-647-1985. Diana Rodriguez-Zaba may be reached by email at diana@servicemasterbyzaba.com.

About ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba

ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba serves Chicago and the suburbs with a comprehensive range of residential and commercial cleaning and restoration services. Co-founded in 2008 by Diana Rodriguez-Zaba and Neil Zaba, the company proudly stands as a leader among Chicago businesses actively recruiting women into its workforce.

