ServiceMax : Names Neil Barua as Chief Executive Officer

04/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution management, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Neil Barua as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Previously, Barua was CEO of IPC Systems. Most recently, Barua served as an operating partner at Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing and a significant shareholder in ServiceMax. Barua's appointment, effective immediately, concludes a thorough search for a successor to Scott Berg, who will become an advisor to ServiceMax's Board.

ServiceMax logo (PRNewsfoto/ServiceMax)

"I'm thrilled to join ServiceMax at such an exciting period of change and innovation," said Barua. "The team at ServiceMax has a passion for service and is an established leader in the Field Service Management software industry. Together we will help ServiceMax accelerate its growth, expand its product offerings and continue to deliver on the promise of service execution management through powerful outcomes for customers and partners."

"It has been a privilege to lead ServiceMax, and I am enormously proud of what our team has accomplished together," said Berg. "We have achieved growth that has outpaced the market over the past two years, expanded beyond ServiceMax's leading Field Service Management capabilities, entered the Asset Service Management market, brought real-time communication to service technicians through the acquisition of Zinc and stood up the company as a standalone business. With Neil at the helm, I know the future of the company is in good hands, and I look forward to working with him to ensure a seamless transition."

"Neil has proven leadership capabilities and a track record of growing businesses," said Kenneth Hao, Managing Partner and Managing Director of Silver Lake and member of ServiceMax's Board of Directors. "His understanding of ServiceMax's mission to deliver on the promise of Service Execution Management for our customers will enable ServiceMax to achieve its long-term potential. I would like to thank Scott for his dedicated leadership. He has built a strong foundation for ServiceMax's continued success."

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax is the global leader in Service Execution Management, offering cloud-based software that improves the productivity of complex, equipment-centric service execution. Enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicemax-names-neil-barua-as-chief-executive-officer-300832102.html

SOURCE ServiceMax


© PRNewswire 2019
