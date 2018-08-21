Log in
ServiceTitan : Named One of L.A.'s Best Places to Work

08/21/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the leading enterprise software for residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services businesses in the U.S., ranks 13th in the Large Company Category in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work 2018 list. The list, based on company benefits and policies and an extensive employee survey, recognizes the 100 best employers in Los Angeles County every year.  

ServiceTitan has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Best Places to Work 2018 list, an annual survey of the 100 best employers in Los Angeles County.

"The people on our team understand our mission – they work hard to deliver innovative and reliable software solutions to the home-services industry," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "We want to make sure they have a supportive, dynamic work environment and that we keep them energized and motivated. In today's competitive job market, it's essential that employees feel like they're contributing and making a difference."

ServiceTitan's employee-friendly amenities and benefits include stock options; an unlimited vacation policy; free lunch every day; full company-paid health, vision and dental insurance; and pet insurance.

"Flexible schedules, family benefits and thoughtful office design matter almost as much as salary," said Los Angeles Business Journal's Publisher & CEO Anna Magzanyan. "ServiceTitan is ranked #13 in the Large Company Category on the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2018 Best Places to Work list. Its commitment to its clients and customers has made it an industry leader, and meeting the high expectations of its employees is a key to success in the modern marketplace."

The Los Angeles Business Journal, an award-winning website and weekly magazine, provides in-depth coverage of L.A.'s entrepreneurs and economy as well as comprehensive data and statistics on top-ranked companies across all industries.

ServiceTitan was founded by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan in 2011 when they discovered there were few software options to recommend to their fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. ServiceTitan now has more than 400 employees and more than 2,000 client businesses throughout the USA and Canada. For more information, visit www.servicetitan.com.

About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home services companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

Media Contact:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicetitan-named-one-of-las-best-places-to-work-300699761.html

SOURCE ServiceTitan


© PRNewswire 2018
