Services Activity Expands in January; More Gains Expected -- Kansas City Fed

01/25/2019 | 12:10pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

Services activity in the middle of the U.S. expanded in January, and the sector is poised for future growth, according to a new monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue/sales, employment and inventory, rose to 15 in January from 11 in December.

Friday's report marks the public debut of the survey, which the Kansas City Fed has conducted for five years. The survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants.

The survey found that expectations for future services activity remained positive, though the future composite index slipped to 17 from 25.

The bank noted that more than 26% of those surveyed reported negative effects from the partial U.S. government shutdown, mostly due to declining business from federal entities or contract delays due to agencies being closed.

The Kansas City Fed's survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

