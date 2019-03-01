Services Activity Growth Slows in February -- Kansas City Fed

By Colin Kellaher



Services activity in the middle of the U.S. expanded again in February, but at a slower rate than in January, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue/sales, employment and inventory, slipped to 10 in February from 15 in January from 11 in December.

The survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants. January's report marked the public debut of the survey, which the Kansas City Fed has conducted for five years.

While growth in the sector slowed a bit in February, the survey found that expectations for future services activity remained positive, with the future composite index rising to 25 from 17.

The bank noted that the services sector is feeling the pinch of a tightening labor market. More than 74% of those surveyed said workers were in short supply, while nearly 54% said they were forced to raise wages more than normal to attract or retain employees.

The Kansas City Fed's survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

The banks monthly manufacturing survey, released Thursday, showed production in the region grew modestly in February while expectations for future activity edged lower.

