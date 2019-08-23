Services Activity Rebounds in August -- Kansas City Fed

By Colin Kellaher

Services activity in the middle of the U.S. rebounded in August, and expectations for future growth rose despite looming tariff threats, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue/sales, employment and inventory, surged to 17 in August from a reading of minus 1 in July, as increases in transportation, restaurants, professional and business activity, and other services drove a substantial rebounded in the general revenue/sales index.

The Kansas City Fed said expectations for future services activity rose to 18 in August from 14 in July despite some 57% or survey respondents saying they expect the most recent round of announcements of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods to hurt their business.

The Kansas City Fed's survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants.

The bank said more than 44% of firms surveyed said they expect trade tensions to persist for six to 12 months, with nearly 29% expecting tensions to last for a year or two.

However, the survey was carried out Aug. 14-19, and trade tensions between China and the U.S. have escalated sharply since. On Friday, China said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products and President Trump demanded U.S. companies start looking for other countries to do business with.

The Kansas City Fed's survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

The bank's monthly manufacturing survey, released Thursday, showed that production in the region weakened in August, with the composite index posting its lowest reading since March 2016. Expectations for future manufacturing activity, however, moved higher.

