Services-Sector Activity Hits Record High. Thank Tariffs, Local Governments -- 2nd Update

10/03/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

By Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- Ramped up purchases in the services sector and spending by local governments at the end of their fiscal year pushed services-sector activity to the highest level on record.

The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said its nonmanufacturing index rose to 61.6 in September, the highest reading on record going back to 2008. A reading above 50 indicates activity is expanding across service and other industries, while a number below 50 signals contraction.

Production, new orders and employment all picked up rapidly, with businesses feeling the current euphoria of robust economic and jobs growth, strong consumer confidence and concomitant spending.

Though the figure bodes well for economic growth in the coming quarters, much of the sector's September growth appears to come from positioning in preparation for the Trump administration's tariffs and retaliatory tariffs from foreign countries.

Anthony Nieves, who oversees the ISM survey of purchasing and supply managers, said businesses in the services sector were increasing inventories, importing and exporting in anticipation of coming trade actions.

"Our general state of business is strong, but there is a lot of uncertainty [about] the pending tariffs. ... This may cause a shift [in] production sites," a business in the retail trade sector told ISM.

Previous economic reports have showed similar trends. One by the Federal Reserve found businesses in the Cleveland Fed district "remarked that concerns about future trade- and inflation-related price increases had prompted some customers to accelerate purchases."

Meanwhile, many local municipalities, which are counted as service-sector contributors, had fiscal deadlines looming, encouraging spending.

"Any of the capital expenditures that they might have on their budget, they have to use up their budget dollars before their fiscal year ends ... accelerating their spending," Mr. Nieves said.

One analyst suggested recent storms could be to blame for the ramped up growth in the services sector. The index rose very sharply in September last year too, immediately after Hurricane Harvey, according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Meanwhile, broader economic growth came in at a robust 4.2% rate last quarter, and economists are expecting continued strength, but at a weaker pace in the third quarter.

To be sure, the index may be a poor indicator for gross domestic product growth on a quarterly basis, according to Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "The index has been overstating the trend in growth recently, but the data signal strong momentum nonetheless."

A separate ISM index that tracks the manufacturing sector decelerated in September and remained elevated, but analysts think the industry could be reaching a peak.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

