Services Stumble Threatens Sharper Global Slowdown--2nd Update

By Amara Omeokwe and Paul Hannon

U.S. services-sector activity last month expanded at its slowest pace in three years, prompting concerns a manufacturing downturn is spreading across the economy.

The Institute for Supply Management's U.S. nonmanufacturing index -- tracking industries including health care, finance and restaurants -- slipped to 52.6 in September, the lowest reading since August 2016, from 56.4 in the prior month.

Also, data firm IHS Markit said its U.S. services index was 50.9 in September -- while a slight uptick from 50.7 in August, third-quarter average was the weakest since the same period in 2016.

Both indexes are derived from surveys of purchasing and supply executives. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion in activity, while those below 50 indicate contraction.

The services-sector slump comes as U.S. manufacturing has struggled. On Tuesday, the ISM's U.S. manufacturing index fell in September to its lowest level since June 2009. The Commerce Department on Thursday reported U.S. factory orders fell 0.1% in August, with orders excluding defense items down 0.5%.

"The data today confirms our fears that the impact of the trade war is indeed spreading from the manufacturing sector to the services sector," said Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.

Fresh signs of a global economic slowdown have pushed down asset prices this week, and raised expectations for further action by central banks to support growth. U.S. stocks fell following Thursday's services numbers, but later recovered.

The eurozone is suffering a similar services setback. IHS Markit's index for eurozone services activity was 51.6 in September, down from 53.5 the prior month.

That slowdown was sharpest in Germany, where the services index fell to 51.4 last month, a three-year low. Factory output already had fallen on cooling demand for its exports and problems in its key automobile sector.

"The risk of recession is now very real," Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief business economist, said of the eurozone.

Services account for 73% of economic activity in the eurozone, a smaller share than in the U.S., where they account for four-fifths of output.

The eurozone area faces the added headwind of new tariffs on its exports to the U.S. The U.S. plans to swiftly impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in aircraft, food products and other goods from the European Union after the World Trade Organization authorized the levies Wednesday, citing the EU's subsidies to Airbus SE.

In the U.S., ISM said services businesses saw declines of more than 6 percentage points in the new orders and production subindexes during September, weighing on the overall number.

Survey respondents reported being concerned about "tariffs, labor resources and the direction of the economy," ISM said.

The U.S. services sector had been considered a strong performer this year with the overall economy backed by robust consumer spending. Anthony Nieves, chair of ISM's services survey committee, said he wasn't yet overly concerned about a pullback in the services sector because the index's August reading was relatively high, the jobs market remains solid and the American consumer is holding up well.

"Next month, especially with the retail holiday season coming, my prediction is that we should see increases in the rate of growth [for services], provided there aren't more developments with the trade war," Mr. Nieves said.

Meanwhile around the world, policy makers have been cutting their key interest rates since April, with both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank doing so in September. The ECB tried to prevent contagion from the manufacturing sector to other parts of the economy by launching a package of new stimulus measures.

Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy and an export powerhouse, is the eurozone's weak spot. Its central bank has acknowledged the economy may have entered recession in the third quarter, while its leading economic institutes Wednesday cut their growth forecast for this year to 0.5% from 0.8% previously.

"German industry is in recession, and this is now also impacting the service providers catering to those companies," said Claus Michelsen, an economist at the German Institute for Economic Research.

A similar survey for Japan pointed to a less sharp slowdown in services activity Thursday, with the PMI for that sector falling to 52.8 from 53.3.

