Servier Australia & BioCurate Strike an Agreement to Collaborate and Accelerate Discoveries of New Therapeutics and Drugs

07/15/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Servier Australia and BioCurate have struck an agreement to share commercial and scientific expertise with the aim of accelerating the discovery of new therapeutics and drugs.

Servier and BioCurate will collaborate under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MOU), whereby they will work together, both directly and via participation in BioCurate’s Industry and Scientific Advisory Committee, in providing advice and assessing new therapeutic candidates arising from BioCurate’s academic partners.

The signing of this MOU provides further endorsement from industry of BioCurate’s collaborative approach and its capability in improving the quality of early stage research for a successful translation into therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients.

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical laboratory run by a Foundation, with its headquarters in Suresnes in France. With a solid international footing in 149 countries and revenues of €4.2 billion in 2018, Servier employs 22 000 people around the globe. Wholly independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its income (excluding generics) into R&D and ploughs all its profit into its growth. The Group attributes its growth to an incessant quest for innovation in five fields of excellence as well as its development of high-quality generics. Servier also offers e-health solutions in addition to its medicinal products. www.servier.com

Servier has been present in Australia since 1979 through Servier Australia, the local subsidiary, and through the International Centre for Therapeutic Research (ICTR) launched in 1999. www.servier.com.au

Follow us:  LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter

About BioCurate

BioCurate Pty Ltd was formed jointly in June 2016 by The University of Melbourne and Monash University, with support from the Victorian State Government to accelerate early phases of new drug development. BioCurate is seeking to address the key challenges in early stage drug development and to increase the rate of translation of new drug discoveries into medically sound projects that are attractive for investment. The Company’s vision is to be a recognised global leader in the translation of basic medical research into human therapeutics. BioCurate is one of the key partners in the Biomedical Translation Bridge Program, an Australian Government initiative aimed at nurturing the translation of new therapies, technologies and medical devices through to the POC stage. www.biocurate.com

Follow us:  LinkedIn  Twitter

 


© Business Wire 2019
