Servier : acquires non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma treatment PIXUVRI® (pixantrone) from CTI BioPharma, strengthening the Servier : oncology portfolio

10/01/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical company, today announced the acquisition of PIXUVRI® from CTI BioPharma. PIXUVRI is a treatment for adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma. Servier and CTI Biopharma completed an Asset Purchase Agreement which transferred worldwide rights of PIXUVRI to Servier. Servier commercialized PIXUVRI globally, in all countries where the drug was approved under an exclusive license from CTI BioPharma.

“The acquisition of PIXUVRI is an important step towards Servier’s long-term strategy to become a key player in oncology. Within oncology, one of our key focuses is hematology, and we now have two medicines that are marketed globally alongside a strong and innovative pipeline of drug candidates which includes CAR-T therapies,” said Claude Bertrand, Executive VP, Global Head of R&D at Servier. “As part of our strategy, we are committed to invest 50% of our R&D budget in oncology.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system, it can occur in different parts of the body from the lymph nodes in the neck to the liver or spleen, but also in other organs such as the stomach, small bowel, bones, brain, testicles or skin.1 Globally there are over 500,000 new cases of NHL a year; it is both the 11th most commonly diagnosed cancer and cause of cancer death.2

“We have a strong commitment to providing effective solutions for patients living with cancer. PIXUVRI is an effective treatment that received standard European marketing authorization in June, and today marks a new step towards achieving Servier’s long term goals. We will ensure that patients will continue to have access to PIXUVRI”, said Eric Falcand, VP, Global Head of Business Development & Licensing at Servier. “We are continuing to strengthen our oncology portfolio through our R&D efforts and strategic alliances.”

#ENDS#

About PIXUVRI (pixantrone)

PIXUVRIis a cytotoxic medicine that works by interfering with the DNA within cells and preventing them from making more copies of DNA. This means that the cancer cells cannot divide and eventually die.3 PIXUVRI is indicated in the European Union as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma.3 PIXUVRI is also approved in Iceland, Israel, Liechtenstein, Myanmar, Norway, Pakistan, Russia and Ukraine.

PIXUVRIis mentioned in the ESMO guidelines as an anthracycline-like drug with reduced cardiotoxicity, which demonstrated some efficacy in heavily treated patients.4

More detail is available in the summary of the European public assessment report (EPAR) on the EMA website at www.ema.europa.eu.

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a turnover of 4.2 billion euros in 2018, Servier employs 22,000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generics) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier’s constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development.

Becoming a key player in oncology is part of Servier’s long-term strategy. Currently, there are twelve molecular entities in clinical development in this area, targeting gastro-intestinal and lung cancers and other solid tumors, as well as different types of leukemia and lymphomas. This portfolio of innovative cancer treatments is being developed with partners worldwide, and covers different cancer hallmarks and modalities, including cytotoxics, proapoptotics and immune targeted therapies, to deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

More information: www.servier.com

Follow us on Social Media: LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter

1 Cancer Research UK. What is NHL cancer. Available at http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/type/non-hodgkins-lymphoma/about/what-is-lymphoma. Last accessed September 2019.
2 World Health Organisation. Globocan 2018. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Available at: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/34-Non-hodgkin-lymphoma-fact-sheet.pdf. Last accessed September 2019.
3 European Medicines Agency. Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/pixuvri-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Last accessed September 2019.
4 Tilly H et al. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Annals of Oncology (2015). Volume 26 (suppl 5); v116-v125. Available at: http://www.esmo.org/Guidelines/Haematological-Malignancies/Diffuse-Large-B-Cell-Lymphoma. Last accessed September 2019.


