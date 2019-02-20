Log in
Servion Global Solutions : Appoints Laurent Philonenko as New Chief Executive Officer

02/20/2019 | 08:07am EST

Servion Global Solutions (Servion), a leading specialist in Customer Experience Management (CEM) - backed by Everstone Capital and Solmark - announced today the appointment of Laurent Philonenko as its new CEO and board member. Based out of San Francisco, Laurent will lead the company through its transformative phase amidst the rapidly changing business landscape.

Laurent brings with him over 30 years of experience, with a proven track record of serving successful leadership roles with some of the biggest names in the industry - including Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys.

Prior to joining Servion, Laurent was the Senior Vice President of Innovation at Avaya, where he led the development and incubation of disruptive innovations such as artificial intelligence, mobility, and security. In his previous roles, he has held executive leadership positions as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Collaboration Technology Group at Cisco Systems and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Genesys.

“Laurent is incredibly well-positioned to take the helm of Servion, given his experience, skills and inclusive leadership style. The Board and I have extreme confidence in his acumen and ability to scale our businesses, strengthen our operational cadence and cement our position in the industry as a customer experience pioneer,” said Puneet Pushkarna, Chairman of the Board.

“I am excited to join Servion at this pivotal point in the company’s history. I’m extremely impressed by the Servion teamwork, focus, and customer first mentality which has globally impacted the customer experience space,” said Laurent. “I look forward to further cementing Servion’s place as a worldwide pioneer in customer experience and evolving the brand to be synonymous with excellence and innovation.”

Laurent is a graduate of École Polytechnique in Paris and has a Master of Management Science degree from Paris University.

About Servion Global Solutions

Servion enables business transformation for enterprises in the area of Customer Experience Management (CEM). Over the past two decades, Servion has evolved from being a single channel (voice) interaction expert to an industry leader in pioneering omni-channel customer experience. Servion manages over 10 billion customer interactions annually across sixty countries in five continents. Three out of the top five banks, two out of the top five insurance firms and five out of the top ten telcos work with Servion to improve their customer experience.

For more information, visit http://www.servion.com/


© Business Wire 2019
