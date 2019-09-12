Sesame Workshop and The Primary School to Create and Share Innovative Curriculum, Helping Early Childhood Educators Meet "Whole Child" Needs

NEW YORK and EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Workshop , The Primary School , and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative today announced a collaboration to create a new curriculum that will help early childhood educators meet the academic, social emotional, physical, and mental health needs of their students.

Studies show that high-quality early education is linked to better educational outcomes, health outcomes, and long-term success. Yet a lack of access to first-rate programs and support leaves children across the country entering kindergarten behind their more-advantaged peers. With this program, Sesame Workshop and The Primary School aim to improve kindergarten readiness outcomes for all children—particularly those in underserved communities—by helping early childhood teachers support children's comprehensive development.

The whole-child approach to early learning draws on Sesame Workshop's pioneering, evidence-based method of helping children thrive in their earliest years. Sesame Workshop and The Primary School, an organization that integrates education, health care, and family support services and builds family well-being throughout a child's development, have been developing and piloting the new curriculum over the past two years at The Primary School's flagship site in East Palo Alto, California. By the end of 2020, the curriculum will be digitized and made available online for use in additional qualifying early learning classrooms across the country.

"We know that reaching children in their earliest years can change the trajectory of their lives. By joining the expertise of Sesame Workshop and The Primary School, I am optimistic that educators, students, and families will benefit from exceptional tools that can help young children thrive," said Priscilla Chan, co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Chan, a pediatrician and former educator, is also the co-founder and board chair of The Primary School. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is supporting the work through a three-year grant.

The new curriculum will integrate social emotional learning into early childhood literacy lessons, in accordance with Sesame Workshop's Framework for School Readiness, with a specific emphasis on language development and comprehension. Based upon 50 years of Sesame Workshop research and development, the venture has two key goals: promoting social emotional learning with literacy as a foundation for future academic and life success and well-being, and making these resources widely available.

The curriculum will be piloted over the course of the next school year in early childhood classrooms at The Primary School, Public Prep Network , and FirstStepNYC in New York City. After gathering extensive input and feedback from educators, school leaders, students, their families, and an advisory board of education experts, the curriculum will be refined and shared with more schools the following year. In the grant's third and final year, the partners will focus on researching, identifying, and developing additional ways to support early learning.

The Primary School's CEO Courtney Garcia commented on the partnership, saying, "We know that a child's first five years are a time of tremendous growth. We're excited to partner with Sesame Workshop, an organization that has paved the way in early childhood education, to develop a high-quality, whole child curriculum for our youngest students. We look forward to sharing these new tools as a resource for teachers everywhere as they help children develop strong academic, social, emotional, and cognitive skills for kindergarten and beyond."

Sesame Workshop President, Media & Education, and Chief Operating Officer Steve Youngwood, noted, "The Primary School is the ideal partner with which to design, develop, and pilot this new research-based curriculum. The school's commitment to the whole child, and indeed, the whole community, parallels Sesame Workshop's mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We look forward to working together and to making this innovative curriculum freely and broadly available to early childhood educators and schools."

About Sesame Workshop: Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org .

About The Primary School: The Primary School is developing a comprehensive system of care that integrates services and builds family well-being throughout a child's development, so children can lead healthy, happy, and productive lives. Our first site opened in 2016 and has grown to serve over 250 families and children in East Palo Alto, California. We plan to open our second site in Hayward, California, in 2020. Our goal is to create a game-changing system of care that can be replicated across the country. For more information, please visit www.theprimaryschool.org .

About the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is a new kind of philanthropy that's leveraging technology to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges—from eradicating disease, to improving education, to reforming the criminal justice system. Across three core Initiative focus areas of Science, Education, and Justice & Opportunity, we're pairing engineering with grant-making, impact investing, and policy and advocacy work to help build an inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com .

