Session of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

On June 26 2020, President of Turkmenistan held video conference session of the Cabinet of Ministers where priority subjects of the state life and drafts of some documents have been reviewed.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers G. Mushikov reported on the measures for digitization of national economy in the context of solution of objectives set by relative Concept. In particular, the report on modernization of branches of national economy, improvement of quality of services provided by crediting establishments of the country based on modern informational and communication technologies.

It was informed that certain work on introduction of new Milli VISA cards into circulation is carried out by the State Bank of Foreign Economic Affairs for expansion of range of non-cash payments. The Vice-premier noted that it opens wide opportunities for further development of banking sphere of the country and inclusion of national payment system to modern international network.

Summing up the report, President highlighted that stable work of this complex is a determining factor of improvement of competiveness of national economy, its integration to the world economic space. At the same time, increment of number of banking products with the entry of them to international level, introduction of advanced practice and innovative technologies to activity of profile institution were specified among the main objectives.

In this regard, the Head of the State instructed to activate work for introduction of new Milli VISA Card to circulation and addressed specific assignments to the Vice-premier.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers M. Meredov reported on the situation on certain sectors of fuel and energy complex, practical measures taken for further successful realization of the Programme of development of oil and gas industry of the country until 2030.

The Head of the State was informed about work for improvement of normative and legal base of the industry including the Regulation of oil and petroleum products turnover in seaports of Turkmenistan.

Having listened to the report, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov requested to implement strict control of activity of lower structures paying special attention to stable increment of production and processing of hydrocarbon resources. Certain assignments have been given on realization of number of investment projects and cooperation in this sphere with foreign partners.

The Head of Turkmenistan highlighted that Caspian region sis rapidly turning into one of the main centres of geopolitical and economic processes. Big transport and transit hub of global significance including sea, road and air routes and perspective energy flows is under formation in this place.

It is necessary to elaborate optimal logistic routes for development of productive partnership according to transport strategy of Turkmenistan taking into account interests of all coastal countries, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, having noted that specific initiatives on this account have been proposed at the V Summit of the Head of Caspian State in 2018 when the Convention on Legal Status of Caspian Sea was signed.

The Vice-premier was requested to take relative measures for provision of efficient logistic, use of capabilities of sea terminals and warehouses, especially the facilities of seaports, which have modern infrastructure for export of production of national oil and gas industry.

In his turn, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers E. Orazgeldiyev reported on seasonal agricultural works in the regions of the country.

Having listened to the report, the President highlighted that systematic work for increment of production of grain crops, rational use of agricultural lands and water resources, efficient operation of agricultural equipment are the bases of success in grain production.

It was mentioned that it is necessary to appreciate work of farmers and machine operators who demonstrated good results during ongoing harvest campaign and to expand their practice widely.

The Head of the State ordered to increase the rates of preparation of land for future sowing of winter crops, to provide qualitative care of cotton and protection of produced vegetable production.

Deputy Chairman of the cabinet of Ministers Sh. Durdiliyev reported on the situation in the spheres under his supervision, having made special mention of further improvement of potential of power energy sector.

It was mentioned that integrated measures are taken in Turkmenistan according to the Concept of development of power energy for strengthening of equipment and resource base, increment of production capacities of the industry, steadfast increment of volumes of electricity supplied to foreign countries. Following the orders of the Head of the State number f big projects are carried out today.

Summing up the report, the Head of the State highlighted exclusive importance of work for stable provision of local consumers - population and numerous industrial, social and cultural facilities, with electricity.

Establishment of modern powerful energy network is an integral factor of successful development of the country, the President of Turkmenistan noted, having pointed out the necessity to provide all conditions for expansion of power energy potential of the country by modernization and expansion of relative infrastructure.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers B. Ovezov reported on measures for further improvement of activity of national communication system, bringing of normative and legal base of this sphere, especially postal service, to compliance with time requirements.

In this context, it was reported about the projects of list of items, which sending by postal service is not allowed outside the country and development of the document on its approval prepared based on the Law of Turkmenistan on Communication and taking into account the proposals of number of profile ministries and departments.

Having listened to the report, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted importance of continuation of work for modernization of communication sphere, active implementation of innovative technologies to activity of its organizations.

Having signed presented Proposal, the Head of the State sent it to the Vice-premier by electronic document management system, having given certain assignments for provision of postal and other relevant services to the population on the level of international standards.

Further, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ch. Gylyjov reported on the situation of the facilities of the sphere under his supervision.

It was informed that following the utmost objectives for stimulation of non-government section of the economy, list of projects for expansion of production infrastructure on sites has been prepared together with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and regional administrations.

According to the document, members of the UIET plan to build number of industrial facilities, to develop new agricultural fields and plant gardens at their own expenses. Advanced water saving technologies will be used in new facilities. Modern hothouse farms are also planned to be built.

Realization of plans is to support to the increment of volumes of industrial and agricultural production , opening of additional production facilities of processing industry and new work places, increment of trade abundance in local market and export.

Having listened to the report, the Head of the State highlighted that entrepreneurs occupy stronger positions in different production spheres of national economy in modern age, their contribution to stable development of the state is growing systematically.

Wide attraction of private sector to agricultural complex will support to provision of food abundance, rational use of land and water resources, expansion of variety of competitive food products. Having noted important of proposed projects, the President requested the Vice-premier to continue working in this direction.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers B. Abdiyeva reported on the Week of Culture 2020 in Dashoguz Velayat as well as on results of «Türkmeniň Altyn asyry» contest.

Having noted the important of annual cultural action stimulating development of national culture and art and supporting finding of new talents, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered to provide high organizational level of its final events and to hand over the button of the Week of Culture to Lebap Region, which would host this event on June 22 - 27 next year, in ceremonial atmosphere.

The Head of the State has also instructed to hold the award ceremony of winners of «Türkmeniň Altyn asyry» contest and conferign ceremony of titles to cultural personnel on high level.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers P. Agamyradov reported on work for opening of new modern educational complexes.

It was mentioned that integrated measures aimed at development and improvement of national education system according to time requirements are taken.

Having listened to the report, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov requested the Vice-premier to hold subjects related to work of new specialized educational complexes under permanent control.

Education of growing generation is one of the main objectives, the Head of the State highlighted. Taking into account that fundamental personal features, moral targets and values are founded in the childhood, it is necessary to concentrate on making all conditions for harmonic, comprehensive development of children from early age.

Further, the floor was given to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister R. Meredov who reported to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov about good news that came from the UN Headquarter in New York.

Final Joint Declaration of International Forum dedicated to financing of realization of the Sustainable Development Goals held by initiative of Turkmenistan and under the UN sponsorship on May 28, 2020 was adopted as a document of the 74th session of the United Nation General Assembly. This document was published in six official languages of the UN and spread among country members of the United Nations.

The Vice-premier, Foreign Minister, congratulated the Head of the State on this foreign policy victory and wished new outstanding success in his major activity to Turkmen leader.

Having listened to the report and addressing the participants of the session, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that we see this events as an evidence of growing authority of the country in the world arena as well as another confirmation of high efficiency of foreign course of Turkmenistan, which is based on the principles of permanent neutrality.

Adoption of this document in the year of the 25th anniversary of neutrality of the country, which has been recognized two times by the United Nations and set in its main multilateral documents, is very important. Speaking of this, the President highlighted high level of strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN.

Continuing the subject, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that important Resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly on strengthening of peace, security and sustainable development have been developed and adopted by initiative of our country for the interests of the world community.

It includes the Resolutions in the sphere of electrical energy, sustainable transport system, ecology and sports. Turkmenistan works on consolidation of international efforts and establishment of specific mechanisms aimed at their implementation.

In this regard, Joint Declaration adopted in Ashgabat on May 28 this year opens wide opportunities for practical solution of current ecological, social and humanitarian objectives of international community, the Head of the state highlighted.

Having congratulated Turkmen people and all participants of the session on this important foreign political event, Turkmen leader confirmed the commitment of our country to the course on further strengthening and expansion of comprehensive cooperation with the UN.

Summing up what was said above, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered the Foreign Ministry to continue working actively with specialized institutes and establishments of the United Nations on current subjects of international agenda.

During the session, the Head of the State signed number of documents including the Resolution on establishment of Interdepartmental Working Group for development of National Strategy of development of renewable energy and approval of its composition as well as the Resolution on appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to United Arab Emirates S. Garajayev as Permanent Representatives of our country under International Renewable Energy Agency.

The Head of the State has sent these documents to the Vice-premier, the Foreign Ministers, by electronic document management system.

Speaker of the Mejlis G. Mammedova has informed about activity of National Parliament for improvement of legal base of Turkmenistan and legal support of reforms.

Number of bills on amendment and addendum of existing legal documents related to prevention of crime, physical training and sports, provision of international humanitarian aid during emergency and other has been developed.

Elaboration of these documents is continued for improvement of their efficiency. At the same time, proposals received from relative ministries and departments are reviewed in details taking into account the provisions of the Constitution of Turkmenistan and standards of international law.

The Working Group studies in details the proposals on improvement of the Main Law of the country. Development of the final draft of the Constitutional Law on Amendments and Addendums of the Constitution of Turkmenistan is continued.

Together with representatives of political parties, public organizations and other institutions, deputies of the National Parliament meet with public on sites. Organizational issues of preparation to the next session of the People's Council are coordinated.

Work with executive power authorities is carried out on sites and in mass media for explanation of importance and meaning of social and economic changes and constitutional reforms in the country.

Having listened to the information, the President highlighted that law-making activity is the main tool of realization of major government programmes.

Focusing on the development of new edition of the Main Law of Turkmenistan, the Head of the State noted the relevance of introduction of amendments on reforms in educational sphere. The President pointed out the importance of study of all received proposals and continuation of work for development of the final version of the draft Constitutional Law, which would be presented for review at the next session of the People's Council.

It is necessary to continue meeting with public on sites, to make people aware of activity for improvement of the Constitution with participation of deputies, representatives of political parties, public organizations, relative specialists of ministries and scientific institutes.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Secretary of the state Security Council Ch. Amanov reported on work carried out by security forces in the context of realization of priority objectives of military reforms, modernization of equipment and facility base and solution of objectives of improvement of personnel potential in the structures under his command.

Summing up the report, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted that our independent state is committed to the principles of positive neutrality and strictly follows the provisions of defensive military doctrine.

Further, addressing the participants of the session of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Head of Turkmenistan has focused on coming national holiday.

The President said that the fact that we observe the Day of Cultural and Art Personnel and the Day of Magtumguly Fragi Poetry on the same day of June 27 every year has deep meaning. This date embodies the relation of national culture, art, literature forming a single whole and enhancing importance of art and poetry in life of people. This is because the culture is a soul of the nation and art is its heritage. Turkmen leader highlighted.

