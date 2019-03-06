SessionM : Shows Brands How to Turn Data into Loyalty at eTail Germany

Engagement and Loyalty Platform Discussing Joint Salesforce Solution, Creating Personalized Customer Interactions

SessionM, the leading customer engagement and loyalty platform, is sponsoring this year’s eTail Germany conference as it demonstrates its powerful loyalty capabilities for European and global enterprises. At the conference, SessionM will be discussing its enhanced integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud, which help brands unlock their data to strengthen customer interactions and increase loyalty at scale across the organization.

As the data and engagement of choice for several of the world’s largest and most recognizable retail and ecommerce brands, SessionM is a proven platform, purpose-built for growing customer loyalty by enabling organizations to deliver superior personalized experiences rooted in customer data. The SessionM Platform drives value across the entire customer lifecycle – from customer data management and campaigns and engagement to POS offer management and loyalty management.

“Every country, every segment and every individual customer has different needs and preferences. What’s universal is the desire to be understood and valued by the brands we are most loyal to,” said Patrick Reynolds, chief marketing officer at SessionM. “Our goal with the SessionM platform is to help enterprises translate their data from across the enterprise into actionable insights that make customers’ experiences better – regardless of where, how or when they choose to interact with a brand.”

In order to achieve this goal, SessionM and Salesforce have joined forces to deliver a fully integrated, omnichannel loyalty solution for enterprise marketers. Fueled by real-time data and personalization, Loyalty Cloud maximizes the lifetime value of organizations’ customer relationships. SessionM brings together data from POS systems, eCommerce and online orders, as well as mobile, beacon and social activity to gain a complete view of each customer and processes the next best action to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

eTail Germany is scheduled to take place March 7-8, 2019 at The InterContinental Berlin. For more information or to request a meeting or demo, please visit https://www.sessionm.com/contact-us/.

About SessionM

SessionM is a customer engagement and loyalty platform empowering the world’s most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006024/en/