SessionM : Shows Brands How to Turn Data into Loyalty at eTail Germany

SessionM,
the leading customer engagement and loyalty platform, is sponsoring this
year’s eTail
Germany conference as it demonstrates its powerful loyalty
capabilities for European and global enterprises. At the conference,
SessionM will be discussing its enhanced integrations with Salesforce
Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud, which help brands
unlock their data to strengthen customer interactions and increase
loyalty at scale across the organization.
As the data and engagement of choice for several of the world’s largest
and most recognizable retail and ecommerce brands, SessionM is a proven
platform, purpose-built for growing customer loyalty by enabling
organizations to deliver superior personalized experiences rooted in
customer data. The SessionM Platform drives value across the entire
customer lifecycle – from customer data management and campaigns and
engagement to POS offer management and loyalty management.
“Every country, every segment and every individual customer has
different needs and preferences. What’s universal is the desire to be
understood and valued by the brands we are most loyal to,” said Patrick
Reynolds, chief marketing officer at SessionM. “Our goal with the
SessionM platform is to help enterprises translate their data from
across the enterprise into actionable insights that make customers’
experiences better – regardless of where, how or when they choose to
interact with a brand.”
In order to achieve this goal, SessionM and Salesforce have joined
forces to deliver a fully integrated, omnichannel loyalty solution for
enterprise marketers. Fueled by real-time data and personalization,
Loyalty Cloud maximizes the lifetime value of organizations’ customer
relationships. SessionM brings together data from POS systems, eCommerce
and online orders, as well as mobile, beacon and social activity to gain
a complete view of each customer and processes the next best action to
drive customer engagement and loyalty.
eTail Germany is scheduled to take place March 7-8, 2019 at The
InterContinental Berlin. For more information or to request a meeting or
demo, please visit https://www.sessionm.com/contact-us/.
About SessionM
SessionM is a customer engagement and loyalty
platform empowering the world’s most innovative brands to forge stronger
and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the
enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices
around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.
