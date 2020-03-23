SetSchedule : Accelerates Tech Development for Virtual Real Estate Solutions

SetSchedule has gone virtual amidst growing Coronavirus concerns accelerating technology development to allow for a virtual real estate sales cycle. SetSchedule continues to provide digital services, allowing real estate agents to virtually search their database of homeowners and buyers, choose leads, automate connections and track and shorten the sales cycle from the convenience of one application available on desktop and mobile devices.

“Obviously current events are impacting all industries, including real estate,” says COO Udi Dorner. “Luckily, as a tech and data company, we provide the ability for agents to consume leads and virtually nurture their pipeline. More importantly, in the face of hardship, we will offer heavily discounted packages for real estate agents to acquire leads, connect virtually and service them with our software solutions. Now more than ever, SetSchedule is proud to offer tech and data solutions that enable real estate professionals to be successful while keeping themselves and their families safe from undue risk.”

Territory Managers and Success Consultants are on standby to answer questions and advise agents, teams and brokers how best to utilize their application, including how to search through the buyer and seller inquiries to find transactions, track prospects with a free customizable CRM and overall shorten the sales cycle and close deals from one place.

SetSchedule offers agents and brokers a virtual ecosystem in which they can acquire buyer and seller leads from multiple vendors on-demand. After, the SetSchedule application provides a suite of SaaS solutions designed to streamline the sales process and boost business efficiency. SetSchedule recently announced plans to release a new product in Fall of 2021 that will allow real estate and ancillary professionals to collaborate and network virtually. SetSchedule also offers a marketing platform, SetAds, which allows industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents using tailored ads and collect detailed analytics through customized landing pages. SetAds allows brands to control how they’re seen and discover and interpret meaningful patterns in consumer data.

