Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SetSchedule : Accelerates Tech Development for Virtual Real Estate Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

SetSchedule has gone virtual amidst growing Coronavirus concerns accelerating technology development to allow for a virtual real estate sales cycle. SetSchedule continues to provide digital services, allowing real estate agents to virtually search their database of homeowners and buyers, choose leads, automate connections and track and shorten the sales cycle from the convenience of one application available on desktop and mobile devices.

“Obviously current events are impacting all industries, including real estate,” says COO Udi Dorner. “Luckily, as a tech and data company, we provide the ability for agents to consume leads and virtually nurture their pipeline. More importantly, in the face of hardship, we will offer heavily discounted packages for real estate agents to acquire leads, connect virtually and service them with our software solutions. Now more than ever, SetSchedule is proud to offer tech and data solutions that enable real estate professionals to be successful while keeping themselves and their families safe from undue risk.”

Territory Managers and Success Consultants are on standby to answer questions and advise agents, teams and brokers how best to utilize their application, including how to search through the buyer and seller inquiries to find transactions, track prospects with a free customizable CRM and overall shorten the sales cycle and close deals from one place.

SetSchedule offers agents and brokers a virtual ecosystem in which they can acquire buyer and seller leads from multiple vendors on-demand. After, the SetSchedule application provides a suite of SaaS solutions designed to streamline the sales process and boost business efficiency. SetSchedule recently announced plans to release a new product in Fall of 2021 that will allow real estate and ancillary professionals to collaborate and network virtually. SetSchedule also offers a marketing platform, SetAds, which allows industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents using tailored ads and collect detailed analytics through customized landing pages. SetAds allows brands to control how they’re seen and discover and interpret meaningful patterns in consumer data.

Learn more about SetSchedule at setschedule.com and learn more about SetAds at setschedule.com/setads.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pHYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Result of AGM
PR
12:50pCHF : 424b5
PU
12:49pNCC PUBL : Information regarding the NCC Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2020 in view of the coronavirus
AQ
12:49pHilary Fiorella Named Executive Director of Center for Women at The American College of Financial Services
GL
12:48pNEXT : UK retailer Next closing its stores at 1800 GMT Monday
RE
12:47pEFECTE OY : updates its strategy and long-term financial targets
AQ
12:47pEFECTE PLC : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:47pAT&T Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pVITEC SOFTWARE PUBL : postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 2020
AQ
12:46pNCC PUBL : Revised proposal for dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings
5ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group