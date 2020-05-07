Log in
SetSchedule : Appoints New Vice President of Business Development

05/07/2020

SetSchedule, a trusted technology provider for real estate professionals and home shoppers, today announced the promotion of Richard Randal as the company’s Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Randal will oversee the strategic plans to achieve company sales goals, grow users, and increase real estate transactions.

“As an experienced and successful executive, Rich has a proven leadership and management approach,“ says SetSchedule CEO, Roy Dekel. “Throughout his career, Rich and his teams have consistently exceeded revenue targets because of his ability to build the framework for successful sales growth.”

Randal joined SetSchedule in 2016. In his prior role, he served as the Director of Sales. Under his leadership, SetSchedule was ranked the 21st fastest-growing company in California by INC Magazine with a 713% growth rate for a two year period. In his new role as Vice President, Randal will continue to focus on new growth, retention, renewals, and transactions from all sales channels through a strategic business plan.

“SetSchedule is a club I am proud to be a part of,“ said Rich Randal. “I believe in what I do, I believe in the company, and I believe in my team. I know that with the outstanding team we have created we can continue to expand our reach, scale internal growth, and drive sales.”

SetSchedule offers agents and brokers a virtual ecosystem in which they can acquire buyer and seller leads from multiple vendors on-demand. After, the SetSchedule application provides a suite of SaaS solutions designed to streamline the sales process and boost business efficiency. SetSchedule recently announced plans to release a new product in Fall of 2021 that will allow real estate and ancillary professionals to collaborate and network virtually. SetSchedule also offers a marketing platform, SetAds, which allows industry verticals to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents using tailored ads and collect detailed analytics through customized landing pages. SetAds allows brands to control how they’re seen and discover and interpret meaningful patterns in consumer data.

Learn more about SetSchedule at setschedule.com and learn more about SetAds at setschedule.com/setads.


